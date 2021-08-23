Point72 Europe (London) LLP Buys United Rentals Inc, Chubb, Capital One Financial Corp, Sells Robert Half International Inc, QuantumScape Corp, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc

New Purchases: URI, CB, COF, SCHW, DAC, LOGI, KEY, CME, AES, NKE, SBSW, FTCH, S, S, FA,

Added Positions: MET, BK, CCEP, WFC, LPLA, GPN,

Reduced Positions: MS, VRTS, VOYA, EQH, FIS,

Sold Out: RHI, QS, HIG, FITB, EWY, FXI, RJF, ALLY, STLA, PAGS, PM, EL, MT, PLUG, DOCN, ZH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys United Rentals Inc, Chubb, Capital One Financial Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, Danaos Corp, sells Robert Half International Inc, QuantumScape Corp, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, Morgan Stanley, Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Point72 Europe (London) LLP. As of 2021Q2, Point72 Europe (London) LLP owns 25 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 322,300 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.88% United Rentals Inc (URI) - 34,408 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. New Position Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) - 188,501 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.01% Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 65,300 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.45% Chubb Ltd (CB) - 57,500 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. New Position

Point72 Europe (London) LLP initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.95 and $348.14, with an estimated average price of $323.31. The stock is now traded at around $338.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.58%. The holding were 34,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Point72 Europe (London) LLP initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58. The stock is now traded at around $185.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.31%. The holding were 57,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Point72 Europe (London) LLP initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $169.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.22%. The holding were 58,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Point72 Europe (London) LLP initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $72.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.81%. The holding were 115,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Point72 Europe (London) LLP initiated holding in Danaos Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.47 and $78.75, with an estimated average price of $61.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.45%. The holding were 102,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Point72 Europe (London) LLP initiated holding in Logitech International SA. The purchase prices were between $99.77 and $138.7, with an estimated average price of $116.76. The stock is now traded at around $107.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.31%. The holding were 63,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Point72 Europe (London) LLP added to a holding in MetLife Inc by 24.85%. The purchase prices were between $58.3 and $67.16, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $61.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 124,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Point72 Europe (London) LLP added to a holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC by 56.02%. The purchase prices were between $51.1 and $62.64, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $57.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 56,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Point72 Europe (London) LLP sold out a holding in Robert Half International Inc. The sale prices were between $77.66 and $91.43, with an estimated average price of $86.94.

Point72 Europe (London) LLP sold out a holding in QuantumScape Corp. The sale prices were between $24.06 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $32.69.

Point72 Europe (London) LLP sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.85 and $69.5, with an estimated average price of $65.59.

Point72 Europe (London) LLP sold out a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The sale prices were between $36.44 and $42.9, with an estimated average price of $39.96.

Point72 Europe (London) LLP sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The sale prices were between $88.18 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $91.96.

Point72 Europe (London) LLP sold out a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $43.41 and $47.43, with an estimated average price of $46.06.