Point72 Europe (London) LLP Buys United Rentals Inc, Chubb, Capital One Financial Corp, Sells Robert Half International Inc, QuantumScape Corp, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc

- New Purchases: URI, CB, COF, SCHW, DAC, LOGI, KEY, CME, AES, NKE, SBSW, FTCH, S, S, FA,
- Added Positions: MET, BK, CCEP, WFC, LPLA, GPN,
- Reduced Positions: MS, VRTS, VOYA, EQH, FIS,
- Sold Out: RHI, QS, HIG, FITB, EWY, FXI, RJF, ALLY, STLA, PAGS, PM, EL, MT, PLUG, DOCN, ZH,
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 322,300 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.88%
- United Rentals Inc (URI) - 34,408 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) - 188,501 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.01%
- Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 65,300 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.45%
- Chubb Ltd (CB) - 57,500 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
Point72 Europe (London) LLP initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.95 and $348.14, with an estimated average price of $323.31. The stock is now traded at around $338.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.58%. The holding were 34,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Point72 Europe (London) LLP initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58. The stock is now traded at around $185.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.31%. The holding were 57,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Point72 Europe (London) LLP initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $169.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.22%. The holding were 58,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Point72 Europe (London) LLP initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $72.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.81%. The holding were 115,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Danaos Corp (DAC)
Point72 Europe (London) LLP initiated holding in Danaos Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.47 and $78.75, with an estimated average price of $61.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.45%. The holding were 102,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Logitech International SA (LOGI)
Point72 Europe (London) LLP initiated holding in Logitech International SA. The purchase prices were between $99.77 and $138.7, with an estimated average price of $116.76. The stock is now traded at around $107.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.31%. The holding were 63,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MetLife Inc (MET)
Point72 Europe (London) LLP added to a holding in MetLife Inc by 24.85%. The purchase prices were between $58.3 and $67.16, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $61.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 124,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)
Point72 Europe (London) LLP added to a holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC by 56.02%. The purchase prices were between $51.1 and $62.64, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $57.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 56,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)
Point72 Europe (London) LLP sold out a holding in Robert Half International Inc. The sale prices were between $77.66 and $91.43, with an estimated average price of $86.94.Sold Out: QuantumScape Corp (QS)
Point72 Europe (London) LLP sold out a holding in QuantumScape Corp. The sale prices were between $24.06 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $32.69.Sold Out: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)
Point72 Europe (London) LLP sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.85 and $69.5, with an estimated average price of $65.59.Sold Out: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
Point72 Europe (London) LLP sold out a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The sale prices were between $36.44 and $42.9, with an estimated average price of $39.96.Sold Out: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)
Point72 Europe (London) LLP sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The sale prices were between $88.18 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $91.96.Sold Out: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)
Point72 Europe (London) LLP sold out a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $43.41 and $47.43, with an estimated average price of $46.06.
