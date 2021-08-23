Point72 Europe (London) LLP Buys United Rentals Inc, Chubb, Capital One Financial Corp, Sells Robert Half International Inc, QuantumScape Corp, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Point72 Europe (London) LLP Buys United Rentals Inc, Chubb, Capital One Financial Corp, Sells Robert Half International Inc, QuantumScape Corp, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Point72 Europe (London) LLP (Current Portfolio) buys United Rentals Inc, Chubb, Capital One Financial Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, Danaos Corp, sells Robert Half International Inc, QuantumScape Corp, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, Morgan Stanley, Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Point72 Europe (London) LLP. As of 2021Q2, Point72 Europe (London) LLP owns 25 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Point72 Europe (London) LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/point72+europe+%28london%29+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Point72 Europe (London) LLP
  1. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 322,300 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.88%
  2. United Rentals Inc (URI) - 34,408 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) - 188,501 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.01%
  4. Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 65,300 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.45%
  5. Chubb Ltd (CB) - 57,500 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: United Rentals Inc (URI)

Point72 Europe (London) LLP initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.95 and $348.14, with an estimated average price of $323.31. The stock is now traded at around $338.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.58%. The holding were 34,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Point72 Europe (London) LLP initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58. The stock is now traded at around $185.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.31%. The holding were 57,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Point72 Europe (London) LLP initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $169.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.22%. The holding were 58,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Point72 Europe (London) LLP initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $72.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.81%. The holding were 115,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Danaos Corp (DAC)

Point72 Europe (London) LLP initiated holding in Danaos Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.47 and $78.75, with an estimated average price of $61.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.45%. The holding were 102,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Logitech International SA (LOGI)

Point72 Europe (London) LLP initiated holding in Logitech International SA. The purchase prices were between $99.77 and $138.7, with an estimated average price of $116.76. The stock is now traded at around $107.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.31%. The holding were 63,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MetLife Inc (MET)

Point72 Europe (London) LLP added to a holding in MetLife Inc by 24.85%. The purchase prices were between $58.3 and $67.16, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $61.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 124,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)

Point72 Europe (London) LLP added to a holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC by 56.02%. The purchase prices were between $51.1 and $62.64, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $57.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 56,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)

Point72 Europe (London) LLP sold out a holding in Robert Half International Inc. The sale prices were between $77.66 and $91.43, with an estimated average price of $86.94.

Sold Out: QuantumScape Corp (QS)

Point72 Europe (London) LLP sold out a holding in QuantumScape Corp. The sale prices were between $24.06 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $32.69.

Sold Out: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Point72 Europe (London) LLP sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.85 and $69.5, with an estimated average price of $65.59.

Sold Out: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Point72 Europe (London) LLP sold out a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The sale prices were between $36.44 and $42.9, with an estimated average price of $39.96.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)

Point72 Europe (London) LLP sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The sale prices were between $88.18 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $91.96.

Sold Out: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

Point72 Europe (London) LLP sold out a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $43.41 and $47.43, with an estimated average price of $46.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of Point72 Europe (London) LLP. Also check out:

1. Point72 Europe (London) LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Point72 Europe (London) LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Point72 Europe (London) LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Point72 Europe (London) LLP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider