Azora Capital LP Buys Focus Financial Partners Inc, Invesco, State Street Corporation, Sells Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Wells Fargo

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Azora Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys Focus Financial Partners Inc, Invesco, State Street Corporation, Visa Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, sells Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Wells Fargo, Cowen Inc, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Azora Capital LP. As of 2021Q2, Azora Capital LP owns 43 stocks with a total value of $643 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Azora Capital LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/azora+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Azora Capital LP
  1. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (BSIG) - 2,381,051 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.32%
  2. Square Inc (SQ) - 223,092 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.11%
  3. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 175,152 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.57%
  4. PacWest Bancorp (PACW) - 757,812 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53%
  5. International Bancshares Corp (IBOC) - 592,881 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.75%
New Purchase: Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS)

Azora Capital LP initiated holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.62 and $54.45, with an estimated average price of $48.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 472,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)

Azora Capital LP initiated holding in Invesco Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.22 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $27.22. The stock is now traded at around $24.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 700,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: State Street Corporation (STT)

Azora Capital LP initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45. The stock is now traded at around $88.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 214,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

Azora Capital LP initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $234.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 70,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Azora Capital LP initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.07 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $54.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 317,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Federated Hermes Inc (FHI)

Azora Capital LP initiated holding in Federated Hermes Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.8 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $31.82. The stock is now traded at around $33.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 356,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (BSIG)

Azora Capital LP added to a holding in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc by 25.32%. The purchase prices were between $20.37 and $23.93, with an estimated average price of $22.69. The stock is now traded at around $26.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 2,381,051 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

Azora Capital LP added to a holding in StoneCo Ltd by 41.58%. The purchase prices were between $56.15 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $64.78. The stock is now traded at around $52.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 341,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Azora Capital LP added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 22.66%. The purchase prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21. The stock is now traded at around $165.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 134,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Comerica Inc (CMA)

Azora Capital LP added to a holding in Comerica Inc by 59.68%. The purchase prices were between $67.3 and $79.65, with an estimated average price of $74.11. The stock is now traded at around $72.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 162,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Azora Capital LP sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Azora Capital LP sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96.

Sold Out: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)

Azora Capital LP sold out a holding in Paysafe Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.37 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $12.53.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Azora Capital LP sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12.

Sold Out: B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY)

Azora Capital LP sold out a holding in B. Riley Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $56.38 and $76.5, with an estimated average price of $69.64.

Sold Out: Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I (AUS.U)

Azora Capital LP sold out a holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $10.04 and $10.39, with an estimated average price of $10.25.



Here is the complete portfolio of Azora Capital LP. Also check out:

1. Azora Capital LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Azora Capital LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Azora Capital LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Azora Capital LP keeps buying
