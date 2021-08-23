General Equity Holdings LP Buys Datadog Inc, Compass Inc, PAR Technology Corp, Sells Progyny Inc, Upland Software Inc, Altice USA Inc

- New Purchases: DDOG, COMP, PAR,
- Added Positions: CVNA, ONEW, OSCR, WIX,
- Reduced Positions: UPLD, HLF, JYNT, QRTEA,
- Sold Out: PGNY, ATUS,
For the details of General Equity Holdings LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/general+equity+holdings+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) - 480,604 shares, 14.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.13%
- Wix.com Ltd (WIX) - 73,837 shares, 12.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.24%
- Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) - 1,563,427 shares, 11.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.55%
- OneWater Marine Inc (ONEW) - 440,606 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.26%
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 102,500 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio.
General Equity Holdings LP initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.36 and $107.2, with an estimated average price of $90.2. The stock is now traded at around $132.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.1%. The holding were 118,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Compass Inc (COMP)
General Equity Holdings LP initiated holding in Compass Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.93 and $20.15, with an estimated average price of $15.63. The stock is now traded at around $15.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.22%. The holding were 821,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PAR Technology Corp (PAR)
General Equity Holdings LP initiated holding in PAR Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $70.64. The stock is now traded at around $61.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.14%. The holding were 127,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Carvana Co (CVNA)
General Equity Holdings LP added to a holding in Carvana Co by 26.50%. The purchase prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $357.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 37,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Progyny Inc (PGNY)
General Equity Holdings LP sold out a holding in Progyny Inc. The sale prices were between $44.51 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $55.95.Sold Out: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)
General Equity Holdings LP sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $32.08 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.93.
Here is the complete portfolio of General Equity Holdings LP.
1. General Equity Holdings LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. General Equity Holdings LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. General Equity Holdings LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that General Equity Holdings LP keeps buying
