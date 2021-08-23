General Equity Holdings LP Buys Datadog Inc, Compass Inc, PAR Technology Corp, Sells Progyny Inc, Upland Software Inc, Altice USA Inc

New Purchases: DDOG, COMP, PAR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Datadog Inc, Compass Inc, PAR Technology Corp, Carvana Co, sells Progyny Inc, Upland Software Inc, Altice USA Inc, Herbalife Nutrition, The Joint Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, General Equity Holdings LP. As of 2021Q2, General Equity Holdings LP owns 12 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) - 480,604 shares, 14.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.13% Wix.com Ltd (WIX) - 73,837 shares, 12.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.24% Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) - 1,563,427 shares, 11.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.55% OneWater Marine Inc (ONEW) - 440,606 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.26% Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 102,500 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio.

General Equity Holdings LP initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.36 and $107.2, with an estimated average price of $90.2. The stock is now traded at around $132.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.1%. The holding were 118,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

General Equity Holdings LP initiated holding in Compass Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.93 and $20.15, with an estimated average price of $15.63. The stock is now traded at around $15.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.22%. The holding were 821,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.

General Equity Holdings LP initiated holding in PAR Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $70.64. The stock is now traded at around $61.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.14%. The holding were 127,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

General Equity Holdings LP added to a holding in Carvana Co by 26.50%. The purchase prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $357.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 37,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

General Equity Holdings LP sold out a holding in Progyny Inc. The sale prices were between $44.51 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $55.95.

General Equity Holdings LP sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $32.08 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.93.