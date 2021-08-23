Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC Buys Annexon Inc, C4 Therapeutics Inc, Nurix Therapeutics Inc, Sells , ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III

New Purchases: ANNX, CCCC, NRIX, NAUT, BCTG, RACB, BLSA, PANA, OMEG, JYAC, FLACU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Annexon Inc, C4 Therapeutics Inc, Nurix Therapeutics Inc, Nautilus Biotechnology Inc, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells , ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC owns 30 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) - 5,831,307 shares, 31.49% of the total portfolio. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR) - 5,615,659 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX) - 11,771,708 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.04% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) - 3,080,237 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) - 3,979,292 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC initiated holding in Annexon Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.81 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $22.31. The stock is now traded at around $17.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.78%. The holding were 3,241,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC initiated holding in C4 Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.39 and $42.18, with an estimated average price of $35.89. The stock is now traded at around $41.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 1,642,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC initiated holding in Nurix Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.21 and $35.89, with an estimated average price of $29.39. The stock is now traded at around $32.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 1,284,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC initiated holding in Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.04 and $11, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $7.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC initiated holding in BCTG Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $12.84, with an estimated average price of $11.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 921,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC initiated holding in Research Alliance Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $11.29, with an estimated average price of $10.43. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC added to a holding in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc by 56.77%. The purchase prices were between $15.28 and $21.15, with an estimated average price of $17.51. The stock is now traded at around $21.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,679,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.2 and $33.85, with an estimated average price of $25.33.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC sold out a holding in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $14.19, with an estimated average price of $11.23.