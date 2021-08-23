Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC Buys Annexon Inc, C4 Therapeutics Inc, Nurix Therapeutics Inc, Sells , ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III

- New Purchases: ANNX, CCCC, NRIX, NAUT, BCTG, RACB, BLSA, PANA, OMEG, JYAC, FLACU,
- Added Positions: CRNX, DVAX,
- Sold Out: CNST, ARYA,
For the details of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bain+capital+life+sciences+investors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC
- SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) - 5,831,307 shares, 31.49% of the total portfolio.
- Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR) - 5,615,659 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio.
- Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX) - 11,771,708 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.04%
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) - 3,080,237 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio.
- Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) - 3,979,292 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio.
Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC initiated holding in Annexon Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.81 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $22.31. The stock is now traded at around $17.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.78%. The holding were 3,241,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC)
Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC initiated holding in C4 Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.39 and $42.18, with an estimated average price of $35.89. The stock is now traded at around $41.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 1,642,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX)
Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC initiated holding in Nurix Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.21 and $35.89, with an estimated average price of $29.39. The stock is now traded at around $32.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 1,284,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nautilus Biotechnology Inc (NAUT)
Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC initiated holding in Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.04 and $11, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $7.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BCTG Acquisition Corp (BCTG)
Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC initiated holding in BCTG Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $12.84, with an estimated average price of $11.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 921,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Research Alliance Corp II (RACB)
Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC initiated holding in Research Alliance Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $11.29, with an estimated average price of $10.43. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX)
Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC added to a holding in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc by 56.77%. The purchase prices were between $15.28 and $21.15, with an estimated average price of $17.51. The stock is now traded at around $21.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,679,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (CNST)
Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.2 and $33.85, with an estimated average price of $25.33.Sold Out: ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (ARYA)
Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC sold out a holding in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $14.19, with an estimated average price of $11.23.
