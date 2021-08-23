Serenity Capital LLC Buys ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Sells New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, TAL Education Group

For the details of Serenity Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/serenity+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Serenity Capital LLC
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 5,961,350 shares, 93.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 180.08%
- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd (BEDU) - 2,195,075 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio.
- Puxin Ltd (NEW) - 680,000 shares, 0.63% of the total portfolio.
- KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 25,000 shares, 0.62% of the total portfolio.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Serenity Capital LLC added to a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc by 180.08%. The purchase prices were between $28.2 and $32.78, with an estimated average price of $30.86. The stock is now traded at around $26.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 60.39%. The holding were 5,961,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
Serenity Capital LLC sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)
Serenity Capital LLC sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92.
