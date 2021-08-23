Serenity Capital LLC Buys ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Sells New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, TAL Education Group

Added Positions: ZTO,

ZTO, Sold Out: EDU, TAL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, sells New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, TAL Education Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Serenity Capital LLC. As of 2021Q2, Serenity Capital LLC owns 4 stocks with a total value of $193 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 5,961,350 shares, 93.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 180.08% Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd (BEDU) - 2,195,075 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Puxin Ltd (NEW) - 680,000 shares, 0.63% of the total portfolio. KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 25,000 shares, 0.62% of the total portfolio. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Serenity Capital LLC added to a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc by 180.08%. The purchase prices were between $28.2 and $32.78, with an estimated average price of $30.86. The stock is now traded at around $26.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 60.39%. The holding were 5,961,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Serenity Capital LLC sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.

Serenity Capital LLC sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92.