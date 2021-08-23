Logo
Caption Management, LLC Buys Darden Restaurants Inc, Facebook Inc, Biogen Inc, Sells Amgen Inc, Newmont Corp, Community Health Systems Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Caption Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Darden Restaurants Inc, Facebook Inc, Biogen Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, sells Amgen Inc, Newmont Corp, Community Health Systems Inc, Centene Corp, MasTec Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Caption Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Caption Management, LLC owns 1243 stocks with a total value of $7.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Caption Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/caption+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Caption Management, LLC
  1. Facebook Inc (FB) - 563,500 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio.
  2. Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 455,000 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio.
  3. Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) - 778,500 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio.
  4. Carvana Co (CVNA) - 320,000 shares, 1.27% of the total portfolio.
  5. Wayfair Inc (W) - 293,943 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72%
New Purchase: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)

Caption Management, LLC initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.1 and $146.72, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $142.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 486,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Caption Management, LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $27.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,024,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Caption Management, LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 547,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL)

Caption Management, LLC initiated holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.05 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $29.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 691,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Caption Management, LLC initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $106.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)

Caption Management, LLC initiated holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.54 and $56.43, with an estimated average price of $48.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 278,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Caption Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 2872.22%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $363.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 107,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Caption Management, LLC added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 124.32%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $346.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 169,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Caption Management, LLC added to a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co by 305.90%. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09. The stock is now traded at around $34.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 649,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vale SA (VALE)

Caption Management, LLC added to a holding in Vale SA by 922.08%. The purchase prices were between $17.12 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $17.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 620,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA)

Caption Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 336.65%. The purchase prices were between $16.91 and $19.33, with an estimated average price of $18.24. The stock is now traded at around $18.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 764,146 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)

Caption Management, LLC added to a holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc by 1189.01%. The purchase prices were between $54.88 and $79.29, with an estimated average price of $70.83. The stock is now traded at around $42.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 139,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Community Health Systems Inc (CYH)

Caption Management, LLC sold out a holding in Community Health Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $9.67 and $16.65, with an estimated average price of $13.6.

Sold Out: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Caption Management, LLC sold out a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $160.2 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $173.04.

Sold Out: MasTec Inc (MTZ)

Caption Management, LLC sold out a holding in MasTec Inc. The sale prices were between $93.7 and $121.26, with an estimated average price of $108.26.

Sold Out: Adient PLC (ADNT)

Caption Management, LLC sold out a holding in Adient PLC. The sale prices were between $41.04 and $52.93, with an estimated average price of $46.73.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Caption Management, LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04.

Sold Out: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

Caption Management, LLC sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25.



Here is the complete portfolio of Caption Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Caption Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Caption Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Caption Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Caption Management, LLC keeps buying
