Caption Management, LLC Buys Darden Restaurants Inc, Facebook Inc, Biogen Inc, Sells Amgen Inc, Newmont Corp, Community Health Systems Inc

- New Purchases: DRI, DVN, FCX, INFL, PTON, PAGS, TAP, HIMX, RAPT, GOLD, DISH, EXPE, DUK, GILD, BCRX, GBT, AES, CAT, EW, DELL, PBI, WYNN, IONS, SAVA, UAL, WGO, SBLK, BLMN, RH, DBX, PDD, AFRM, COIN, ACN, RAMP, BKE, OMC, STKL, TRIP, PANW, XLRN, AQUA, SMAR, GRUB, CAH, KSU, SRE, PODD, IGT, ERII, MOS, QTS, CTLT, CZR, FND, CNST, VMEO, XOP, ANAT, CF, CERN, CDE, CMTL, CVA, WELL, HUM, MGM, MMC, NRG, NVO, RDS.A, SCCO, NLOK, VSAT, AVXL, VMW, IOVA, HCA, OUT, ASPN, CDK, MCRB, STNE, AVTR, GOTU, YSG, QS, HYFM, MJ, XLV, ALNY, AMRN, AFG, AMAT, MTOR, AN, COG, CP, CRS, LUMN, CAKE, DXC, CAG, PACW, F, GPK, GPI, HIG, HL, LGF.B, MRK, MEOH, NKTR, ALTO, RRC, POWW, SO, RGR, TEN, INVA, WEN, NS, WPC, WDC, KTOS, MWA, WU, MLCO, FOLD, AMTX, CLW, PACB, NSTG, PSXP, FATE, HMHC, MC, DNOW, BABA, XENT, NBEV, CRBP, TDOC, VST, SNAP, PUMP, SAIL, TME, SWAV, KTB, IAA, HCAT, NVST, UWMC, UWMC, NKLA, ACI, PLTR, PAYA, WISH, GNOG, DNMR, GMTX, STEM, PAYO, EUFN, IAU, WEAT, BLDP, BK, ASXC, DRH, UFS, EXEL, FLEX, IO, LXRX, LBTYA, TGTX, MITK, MUFG, UEPS, QMCO, RDN, SMSI, SOHU, TISI, TPX, LFMD, SMFG, DAC, PSTI, WFG, FF, AMPE, KMDA, ABUS, IVR, ASMB, LIVX, KOS, CLPT, ATOS, PLAY, IQV, GOGO, SFM, FEYE, NMIH, MGNI, CFG, AVNS, CHRS, OLLI, KURA, SBBP, PK, BTU, SOS, DMTK, CUE, BRSP, EAF, BBIG, HYRE, ALLO, ETRN, VAPO, TIGR, PSNL, DOYU, MSGE, HYMC, DKNG, LESL, PUBM, ABCL, RSI, ARVL, URA,
- Added Positions: FB, BIIB, WY, VALE, DBA, AZN, SAGE, QURE, INCY, AMC, REKR, ALLT, APLS, HLT, EDU, VNET, CTLP, AMZN, RIO, SCPL, HWM, HOG, TAL, CLMT, ZGNX, EQT, GPN, NOK, IRWD, AIR, EBAY, UHS, VG, NAT, RCL, BHP, DCPH, BBBY, GSM, BHC, DB, DISCA, EPZM, SBSW, APTV, SAND, THC, MSFT, VTRS, BGS, TNK, OMER, BGCP, SPRT, GDRX, RILY, SF, CDEV, SENS, MGI, SABR, ITCI, SPWR, ESPR,
- Reduced Positions: AMGN, NEM, CNC, HZNP, VIAC, SSSS, W, AGIO, MRSN, JWN, CHEF, MRTX, SGEN, TTM, STNG, CARA, REAL, QRTEA, BLUE, FTAI, SPG, UNVR, ACAD, ALKS, ICLN, CRIS, PRCH, CDNA, PARR, CCJ, GRPN, CCL, SNDX, LI, GLPG, PRTY, AER, ADCT, ZION, RIG, FTCH, NUE, BHVN, SPT, KEYS, MGNX, XLE, KNSA, RWT, ALB, BLDR, AUD, AUD, JEF, MIC, NBIX, SGMO, SLB, SSYS, MAXR, GNUS, STMP, SIX, CPLG, NYMT, INFN, SIEN, CSPR, TRQ, PMT, LEA,
- Sold Out: CYH, MTZ, JAZZ, ADNT, NEE, DXCM, GE, MRVL, LULU, WBA, MPC, WIX, TEAM, FL, DKS, ILMN, SBNY, ICLR, JETS, IQ, M, TRI, CHTR, GVA, CRM, ZG, NTLA, AA, ESTC, ALXN, EQR, MA, WBT, AAPL, CALM, DRE, LLY, ODP, TSM, BOX, TLRY, TLRY, SPOT, KWEB, BDC, BMRN, CAR, KEX, LEG, NVS, BBL, KDP, SPLK, AERI, GRUB, BTAI, BEPC, U, EQIX, TGNA, NVAX, NTR, CSIQ, PRTS, AMBC, BNFT, STAY, RARE, IRTC, SFT, BXP, TPR, FLR, RL, BB, WPM, SPH, VLO, GPRE, TAK, ANGI, MODN, HGV, JELD, PS, RUBY, PPD, SNOW, ASO, GREK, HRTX, T, ACTG, ADC, ARCH, BNS, CGEN, FLIR, GPS, GNTX, SVC, IIVI, JACK, KIRK, KR, LVS, MFC, CDMO, SGMS, ACIW, ET, TECK, UEC, AUPH, FTI, FLDM, CCXI, AMRC, TROX, AMCX, RLGY, FANG, PRTA, TPH, NRZ, FOXF, CCS, ASND, LITE, WVE, EDIT, RETA, ELF, NTNX, LW, CLDR, BHF, SWCH, QD, FNKO, DDOG, CRSR, ROOT, CLOV, PLTK, BIDU, BBW, CAMP, CORT, KGC, LCI, MFA, VXRT, NLS, PPL, BRFS, SIRI, STAA, SKT, TEVA, TR, HBI, DNN, UUUU, BTG, WKHS, LEAF, ACHC, CPRI, VSTM, NXE, FPRX, COMM, GOOG, OTIC, NVTA, RGNX, PLYA, ZTO, ANAB, VNTR, ADT, SLDB, LASR, TBIO, ELAN, IMVT, DT, BEAM, MCFE, SKLZ, ARKK, DBC,
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 563,500 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio.
- Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 455,000 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio.
- Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) - 778,500 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio.
- Carvana Co (CVNA) - 320,000 shares, 1.27% of the total portfolio.
- Wayfair Inc (W) - 293,943 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72%
Caption Management, LLC initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.1 and $146.72, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $142.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 486,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Caption Management, LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $27.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,024,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Caption Management, LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 547,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL)
Caption Management, LLC initiated holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.05 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $29.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 691,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Caption Management, LLC initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $106.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)
Caption Management, LLC initiated holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.54 and $56.43, with an estimated average price of $48.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 278,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Caption Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 2872.22%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $363.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 107,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Caption Management, LLC added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 124.32%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $346.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 169,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)
Caption Management, LLC added to a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co by 305.90%. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09. The stock is now traded at around $34.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 649,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vale SA (VALE)
Caption Management, LLC added to a holding in Vale SA by 922.08%. The purchase prices were between $17.12 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $17.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 620,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA)
Caption Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 336.65%. The purchase prices were between $16.91 and $19.33, with an estimated average price of $18.24. The stock is now traded at around $18.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 764,146 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)
Caption Management, LLC added to a holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc by 1189.01%. The purchase prices were between $54.88 and $79.29, with an estimated average price of $70.83. The stock is now traded at around $42.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 139,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Community Health Systems Inc (CYH)
Caption Management, LLC sold out a holding in Community Health Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $9.67 and $16.65, with an estimated average price of $13.6.Sold Out: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)
Caption Management, LLC sold out a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $160.2 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $173.04.Sold Out: MasTec Inc (MTZ)
Caption Management, LLC sold out a holding in MasTec Inc. The sale prices were between $93.7 and $121.26, with an estimated average price of $108.26.Sold Out: Adient PLC (ADNT)
Caption Management, LLC sold out a holding in Adient PLC. The sale prices were between $41.04 and $52.93, with an estimated average price of $46.73.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Caption Management, LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04.Sold Out: DexCom Inc (DXCM)
Caption Management, LLC sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25.
