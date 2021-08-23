Logo
Prana Capital Management, LP Buys Mastercard Inc, JPMorgan Chase, S&P Global Inc, Sells Visa Inc, Allstate Corp, Prudential Financial Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Prana Capital Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Mastercard Inc, JPMorgan Chase, S&P Global Inc, State Street Corporation, Global Payments Inc, sells Visa Inc, Allstate Corp, Prudential Financial Inc, Chubb, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prana Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q2, Prana Capital Management, LP owns 72 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Prana Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prana+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Prana Capital Management, LP
  1. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 242,068 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. State Street Corporation (STT) - 984,058 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.21%
  3. Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 286,782 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.11%
  4. U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 1,141,008 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.32%
  5. Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 335,547 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117.11%
New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Prana Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $361.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.03%. The holding were 242,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Prana Capital Management, LP initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $156.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 326,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Prana Capital Management, LP initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $439.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 106,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Prana Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $56.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 450,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

Prana Capital Management, LP initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $60.76, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $64.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 375,272 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

Prana Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.19 and $211.63, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $239.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 93,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: State Street Corporation (STT)

Prana Capital Management, LP added to a holding in State Street Corporation by 110.21%. The purchase prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45. The stock is now traded at around $88.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 984,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Prana Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 117.11%. The purchase prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21. The stock is now traded at around $165.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 335,547 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

Prana Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Everest Re Group Ltd by 2087.98%. The purchase prices were between $236.21 and $276.95, with an estimated average price of $259.95. The stock is now traded at around $272.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 121,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Prana Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 64.11%. The purchase prices were between $225.2 and $270.07, with an estimated average price of $248.35. The stock is now traded at around $217.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 286,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Aon PLC (AON)

Prana Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Aon PLC by 81.82%. The purchase prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12. The stock is now traded at around $278.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 238,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Unum Group (UNM)

Prana Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Unum Group by 248.89%. The purchase prices were between $27.03 and $31.9, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $25.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 962,844 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

Prana Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16.

Sold Out: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Prana Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Prana Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Prana Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33.

Sold Out: Assurant Inc (AIZ)

Prana Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Assurant Inc. The sale prices were between $141.77 and $163.45, with an estimated average price of $155.85.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Prana Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.



Here is the complete portfolio of Prana Capital Management, LP. Also check out:

1. Prana Capital Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Prana Capital Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Prana Capital Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Prana Capital Management, LP keeps buying
