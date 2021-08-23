Prana Capital Management, LP Buys Mastercard Inc, JPMorgan Chase, S&P Global Inc, Sells Visa Inc, Allstate Corp, Prudential Financial Inc

- New Purchases: MA, JPM, SPGI, TFC, KKR, JLL, DNB, LEN, VRSK, FISV, SQ, TRU, SSNC, SYF, TREE, ZION, FTDR, IBKR, FLT, ACN, PSFE, INFO, FNF, EVR,
- Added Positions: STT, GPN, RE, WLTW, AON, UNM, LOW, ICE, TOL, HBAN, HIG, RGA, ADP, CI, PFG, SEIC, IT, HUM, EQH, FHI, MTB, RJF, MKL, BRO, CFG, VIRT, Z, AXS, ESNT, CNA, EHTH,
- Reduced Positions: ALL, CB, WFC, BRK.B, GL, AIG, ALLY, PYPL, TRI, FDS, BK, WEX, USB, ATH, CG, VOYA, PHM,
- Sold Out: V, PRU, GS, FIS, AIZ, C, ADBE, APO, AFL, DFS, BLK, CME, SCHW, AFG, AMP, KEY, TW, JEF, TRV, UWMC, UWMC, WRB, BKI, KBH, GOCO,
These are the top 5 holdings of Prana Capital Management, LP
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 242,068 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
- State Street Corporation (STT) - 984,058 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.21%
- Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 286,782 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.11%
- U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 1,141,008 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.32%
- Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 335,547 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117.11%
Prana Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $361.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.03%. The holding were 242,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Prana Capital Management, LP initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $156.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 326,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Prana Capital Management, LP initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $439.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 106,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Prana Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $56.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 450,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)
Prana Capital Management, LP initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $60.76, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $64.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 375,272 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)
Prana Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.19 and $211.63, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $239.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 93,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: State Street Corporation (STT)
Prana Capital Management, LP added to a holding in State Street Corporation by 110.21%. The purchase prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45. The stock is now traded at around $88.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 984,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Prana Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 117.11%. The purchase prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21. The stock is now traded at around $165.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 335,547 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)
Prana Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Everest Re Group Ltd by 2087.98%. The purchase prices were between $236.21 and $276.95, with an estimated average price of $259.95. The stock is now traded at around $272.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 121,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)
Prana Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 64.11%. The purchase prices were between $225.2 and $270.07, with an estimated average price of $248.35. The stock is now traded at around $217.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 286,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Aon PLC (AON)
Prana Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Aon PLC by 81.82%. The purchase prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12. The stock is now traded at around $278.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 238,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Unum Group (UNM)
Prana Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Unum Group by 248.89%. The purchase prices were between $27.03 and $31.9, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $25.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 962,844 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Prana Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16.Sold Out: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)
Prana Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Prana Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Prana Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33.Sold Out: Assurant Inc (AIZ)
Prana Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Assurant Inc. The sale prices were between $141.77 and $163.45, with an estimated average price of $155.85.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Prana Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03.
