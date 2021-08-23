Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd Buys Nuance Communications Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, IHS Markit, Sells , RealPage Inc, Pluralsight Inc

- New Purchases: NUAN, INFO, PFPT, PNM, AJRD, PPD, QTS, MRVL, WBT, LMNX, BMBL, MTCH, DBX, UBER, ZI, SMAR, RNG, ZEN, NTNX, CDAY, CNST, OPA.U, GCACU, MOS, ASAXU, EPWR,
- Added Positions: WLTW, WORK, AMZN, MXIM, COHR, XLNX, CLDR, TLND, WSC, BMRN, ALXN, NICE, SPLK, FIVN, DNMR, LPSN, NOW, AVYA, SNOW, FB, PANW, PLAN, CYBR, PAYC, HUBS, AYX, VRTX, PRO, ADSK, GNSS, EXPE,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, PEGA, DOCU, TWOU, NXPI, NTR, SQ, CF, CRWD, TEAM, TELL, TWLO, FSII,
- Sold Out: IPHI, RP, PS, GWPH, QQQ, GRUB, LITE, BPY, GLUU, NFLX, GNMK, VIAC, STAY, SHOP, WDAY, VAR, DISCA, BIDU, VEEV, TME, FTCH, INTU, BILI, OKTA, DIS, MAR, MSI, AXON, AZPN, HGV, NEWR, FCX, BAC, JPM, ESTC, TECK, PNC, QSR, CZR, KBE, FHN, PLNT, BKNG, USB, SABR, AER, SLB, RCL, AUS.U, CVII.U, ACC, NVSAU, FTAAU, ULTA, UAL, NCLH, CCL, VG, RPD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd
- Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 743,120 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 175.01%
- (WORK) - 3,851,461 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.15%
- (ALXN) - 885,384 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.57%
- Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 2,100,878 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 1,083,898 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.60%
Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $55.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.14%. The holding were 2,100,878 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The purchase prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85. The stock is now traded at around $119.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 581,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)
Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $175.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 353,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PNM Resources Inc (PNM)
Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in PNM Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.41 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $48.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 1,098,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)
Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.72 and $49.7, with an estimated average price of $48. The stock is now traded at around $42.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 921,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PPD Inc (PPD)
Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in PPD Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $46.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 777,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)
Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 175.01%. The purchase prices were between $225.2 and $270.07, with an estimated average price of $248.35. The stock is now traded at around $217.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.89%. The holding were 743,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: (WORK)
Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in by 32.15%. The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 3,851,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)
Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc by 51.60%. The purchase prices were between $89.93 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.81. The stock is now traded at around $106.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 1,083,898 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 193.73%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3265.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 17,133 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Coherent Inc (COHR)
Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Coherent Inc by 233.78%. The purchase prices were between $252.89 and $270.1, with an estimated average price of $262.72. The stock is now traded at around $250.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 168,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 41.60%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $153.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 553,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (IPHI)
Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)
Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.Sold Out: Pluralsight Inc (PS)
Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $22.45, with an estimated average price of $22.42.Sold Out: (GWPH)
Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.Sold Out: (GRUB)
Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.74 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $64.13.
