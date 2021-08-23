Logo
Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd Buys Nuance Communications Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, IHS Markit, Sells , RealPage Inc, Pluralsight Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Nuance Communications Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, IHS Markit, Proofpoint Inc, PNM Resources Inc, sells , RealPage Inc, Pluralsight Inc, , PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd owns 107 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/melqart+asset+management+%28uk%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd
  1. Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 743,120 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 175.01%
  2. (WORK) - 3,851,461 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.15%
  3. (ALXN) - 885,384 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.57%
  4. Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 2,100,878 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 1,083,898 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.60%
New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $55.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.14%. The holding were 2,100,878 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The purchase prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85. The stock is now traded at around $119.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 581,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $175.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 353,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PNM Resources Inc (PNM)

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in PNM Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.41 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $48.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 1,098,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.72 and $49.7, with an estimated average price of $48. The stock is now traded at around $42.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 921,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PPD Inc (PPD)

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in PPD Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $46.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 777,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 175.01%. The purchase prices were between $225.2 and $270.07, with an estimated average price of $248.35. The stock is now traded at around $217.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.89%. The holding were 743,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (WORK)

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in by 32.15%. The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 3,851,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc by 51.60%. The purchase prices were between $89.93 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.81. The stock is now traded at around $106.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 1,083,898 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 193.73%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3265.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 17,133 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Coherent Inc (COHR)

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Coherent Inc by 233.78%. The purchase prices were between $252.89 and $270.1, with an estimated average price of $262.72. The stock is now traded at around $250.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 168,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 41.60%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $153.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 553,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (IPHI)

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Sold Out: Pluralsight Inc (PS)

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $22.45, with an estimated average price of $22.42.

Sold Out: (GWPH)

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.

Sold Out: (GRUB)

Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.74 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $64.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd. Also check out:

1. Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Melqart Asset Management (UK) Ltd keeps buying
