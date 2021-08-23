Logo
Cruiser Capital Advisors, LLC Buys PLBY Group Inc, Aries I Acquisition Corp, GFL Environmental Inc, Sells Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp, Rekor Systems Inc, Change Healthcare Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cruiser Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PLBY Group Inc, Aries I Acquisition Corp, GFL Environmental Inc, Roth CH Acquisition III Co, Vickers Vantage Corp I, sells Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp, Rekor Systems Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, PROSHARES TRUST, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cruiser Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Cruiser Capital Advisors, LLC owns 53 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cruiser Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cruiser+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cruiser Capital Advisors, LLC
  1. Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) - 589,822 shares, 44.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
  2. DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) - 77,100 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.43%
  3. Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) - 1,256,760 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.60%
  4. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (FTAI) - 144,067 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14%
  5. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) - 429,606 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.39%
New Purchase: PLBY Group Inc (PLBY)

Cruiser Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PLBY Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.59 and $59.6, with an estimated average price of $41.54. The stock is now traded at around $22.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 58,903 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Aries I Acquisition Corp (RAMMU)

Cruiser Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Aries I Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 161,204 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Roth CH Acquisition III Co (ROCRU)

Cruiser Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $10.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vickers Vantage Corp I (VCKA)

Cruiser Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vickers Vantage Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 99,998 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Better Choice Co Inc (BTTR)

Cruiser Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Better Choice Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.14 and $9.36, with an estimated average price of $7.9. The stock is now traded at around $3.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp (MSAC)

Cruiser Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.600100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 92,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: GFL Environmental Inc (GFL)

Cruiser Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in GFL Environmental Inc by 49.83%. The purchase prices were between $30.7 and $36.35, with an estimated average price of $32.8. The stock is now traded at around $34.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 120,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)

Cruiser Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 26.56%. The purchase prices were between $37.55 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $40.67. The stock is now traded at around $32.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Portman Ridge Finance Corp (PTMN)

Cruiser Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Portman Ridge Finance Corp by 96.81%. The purchase prices were between $2.16 and $2.46, with an estimated average price of $2.37. The stock is now traded at around $2.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 62,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp (MSACU)

Cruiser Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $10.11.

Sold Out: Rekor Systems Inc (REKR)

Cruiser Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Rekor Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $8.94 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $15.41.

Sold Out: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD)

Cruiser Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $10.16 and $13.11, with an estimated average price of $11.43.

Sold Out: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW)

Cruiser Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $6.66 and $9.7, with an estimated average price of $8.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cruiser Capital Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Cruiser Capital Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cruiser Capital Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cruiser Capital Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cruiser Capital Advisors, LLC keeps buying
