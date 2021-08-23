Cruiser Capital Advisors, LLC Buys PLBY Group Inc, Aries I Acquisition Corp, GFL Environmental Inc, Sells Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp, Rekor Systems Inc, Change Healthcare Inc

- New Purchases: PLBY, RAMMU, ROCRU, VCKA, BTTR, MSAC, TZA, GCACU, PCT, BRIVU, RICE, RICE, LMAOU, IMMR, ATIP, TECK, BRPMU, LC, CHS, FLDM, EJFAU, IMBI, VRME,
- Added Positions: GFL, VNTR, AGM, MSOS, PTMN,
- Reduced Positions: DD, CHNG, SQQQ, FTAI, SRAX, HMHC, APG, BOXL,
- Sold Out: MSACU, REKR, IRWD, BW,
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) - 589,822 shares, 44.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
- DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) - 77,100 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.43%
- Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) - 1,256,760 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.60%
- Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (FTAI) - 144,067 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14%
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) - 429,606 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.39%
Cruiser Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PLBY Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.59 and $59.6, with an estimated average price of $41.54. The stock is now traded at around $22.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 58,903 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Aries I Acquisition Corp (RAMMU)
Cruiser Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Aries I Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 161,204 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Roth CH Acquisition III Co (ROCRU)
Cruiser Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $10.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vickers Vantage Corp I (VCKA)
Cruiser Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vickers Vantage Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 99,998 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Better Choice Co Inc (BTTR)
Cruiser Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Better Choice Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.14 and $9.36, with an estimated average price of $7.9. The stock is now traded at around $3.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp (MSAC)
Cruiser Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.600100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 92,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: GFL Environmental Inc (GFL)
Cruiser Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in GFL Environmental Inc by 49.83%. The purchase prices were between $30.7 and $36.35, with an estimated average price of $32.8. The stock is now traded at around $34.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 120,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)
Cruiser Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 26.56%. The purchase prices were between $37.55 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $40.67. The stock is now traded at around $32.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Portman Ridge Finance Corp (PTMN)
Cruiser Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Portman Ridge Finance Corp by 96.81%. The purchase prices were between $2.16 and $2.46, with an estimated average price of $2.37. The stock is now traded at around $2.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 62,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp (MSACU)
Cruiser Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $10.11.Sold Out: Rekor Systems Inc (REKR)
Cruiser Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Rekor Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $8.94 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $15.41.Sold Out: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD)
Cruiser Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $10.16 and $13.11, with an estimated average price of $11.43.Sold Out: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW)
Cruiser Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $6.66 and $9.7, with an estimated average price of $8.3.
