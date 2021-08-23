Ferris Capital, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Apple Inc

New Purchases: VCSH, SCHZ, VOE, VBR, SCHG, VBK, SCHV, VOT, MDYV, MDYG, SLYV, VNQ, VNQI, VT, IGF, SLYG, BND, ACIM, IWP, ACWV, IWS, IJT, CTAS, VTI, IWN, SCHO, VGT, IJK, EFV,

VCSH, SCHZ, VOE, VBR, SCHG, VBK, SCHV, VOT, MDYV, MDYG, SLYV, VNQ, VNQI, VT, IGF, SLYG, BND, ACIM, IWP, ACWV, IWS, IJT, CTAS, VTI, IWN, SCHO, VGT, IJK, EFV, Added Positions: VTV, VUG, IVW, IVE, CVX, PG,

VTV, VUG, IVW, IVE, CVX, PG, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, IWO, V, IWF, IJJ, MCO, VOO, TSLA,

AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, IWO, V, IWF, IJJ, MCO, VOO, TSLA, Sold Out: SPY, VEA, JPM, IVV, PYPL, VNLA, DIS, IJH, IWR, GOOG, BAC, MOAT, DE, XLF, NVDA, IBB, AKAM, GS, XOM, ITW, IAU, TMO, JNJ, BSCM, NEE, BSCL, INTC, FITB, VTIP, EMQQ, IJR, QUAL, MPC, COST, GOOGL, QCOM, MA, SHOP, XLU, PGR, USMV, EPD, ITOT, VB, AMGN, CRM, BRK.B, VO, DLX, MDLZ, IEFA, MGV, CVS, BLK, CP, LMT, ZBH, FB, IWM, ORCL, PBCT, PKG, W, BDX, ADBE, RPM, VRTX, AZEK, MMP, PEP, VFC, GILD, ACN, KO, MAA, EFAV, DHR, TSCO, UNH, LIN, EEMV, IYJ, VEEV, RTX, EOG, AGG, EFA, PSX, NET, XLV, NOW, BMY, CMCSA, WMT, XLP, BIP, DOCU, FSLY, T, CSCO, AVGO, ABBV, VRT, AMT, FMC, PFE, UNP, VZ, EVER, FICO, PFC, HBAN, PRK, IWD, FFBC, HD, SBUX, CRWD, AMAT, NFLX, SCHM, VWO, CAT, HON, KR, PH, SCHL, MCHI, SCHE, TFC, GLW, FCX, TT, MRK, PXD, LYB, CARR, ARKK, IWB, MMM, RMBS, ET, GDX, IAGG, XBI, ABT, AFL, ADSK, BA, TXN, OGS, BZUN, CTVA, XLB, AXP, NKE, TJX, BX, TWTR, QQQ, VEU, VYM, LRCX, TSM, TGT, KMI, RSP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ferris Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Ferris Capital, LLC owns 45 stocks with a total value of $255 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 735,534 shares, 23.86% of the total portfolio. New Position Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 632,316 shares, 13.54% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 216,319 shares, 11.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4801.86% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 94,443 shares, 10.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2342.91% Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 89,990 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. New Position

Ferris Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.86%. The holding were 735,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ferris Capital, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.46 and $54.41, with an estimated average price of $53.97. The stock is now traded at around $54.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.54%. The holding were 632,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ferris Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $143.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.96%. The holding were 89,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ferris Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $170.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.85%. The holding were 71,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ferris Capital, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15. The stock is now traded at around $154.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 53,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ferris Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39. The stock is now traded at around $282.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 25,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ferris Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 4801.86%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $141.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.42%. The holding were 216,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ferris Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2342.91%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $302.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.19%. The holding were 94,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ferris Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 305.87%. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $77.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 50,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ferris Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 208.74%. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $150.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 12,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ferris Capital, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 271.46%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $96.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ferris Capital, LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.

Ferris Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22.

Ferris Capital, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04.

Ferris Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66.

Ferris Capital, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49.

Ferris Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The sale prices were between $49.97 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $50.07.