Ferris Capital, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Apple Inc

- New Purchases: VCSH, SCHZ, VOE, VBR, SCHG, VBK, SCHV, VOT, MDYV, MDYG, SLYV, VNQ, VNQI, VT, IGF, SLYG, BND, ACIM, IWP, ACWV, IWS, IJT, CTAS, VTI, IWN, SCHO, VGT, IJK, EFV,
- Added Positions: VTV, VUG, IVW, IVE, CVX, PG,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, IWO, V, IWF, IJJ, MCO, VOO, TSLA,
- Sold Out: SPY, VEA, JPM, IVV, PYPL, VNLA, DIS, IJH, IWR, GOOG, BAC, MOAT, DE, XLF, NVDA, IBB, AKAM, GS, XOM, ITW, IAU, TMO, JNJ, BSCM, NEE, BSCL, INTC, FITB, VTIP, EMQQ, IJR, QUAL, MPC, COST, GOOGL, QCOM, MA, SHOP, XLU, PGR, USMV, EPD, ITOT, VB, AMGN, CRM, BRK.B, VO, DLX, MDLZ, IEFA, MGV, CVS, BLK, CP, LMT, ZBH, FB, IWM, ORCL, PBCT, PKG, W, BDX, ADBE, RPM, VRTX, AZEK, MMP, PEP, VFC, GILD, ACN, KO, MAA, EFAV, DHR, TSCO, UNH, LIN, EEMV, IYJ, VEEV, RTX, EOG, AGG, EFA, PSX, NET, XLV, NOW, BMY, CMCSA, WMT, XLP, BIP, DOCU, FSLY, T, CSCO, AVGO, ABBV, VRT, AMT, FMC, PFE, UNP, VZ, EVER, FICO, PFC, HBAN, PRK, IWD, FFBC, HD, SBUX, CRWD, AMAT, NFLX, SCHM, VWO, CAT, HON, KR, PH, SCHL, MCHI, SCHE, TFC, GLW, FCX, TT, MRK, PXD, LYB, CARR, ARKK, IWB, MMM, RMBS, ET, GDX, IAGG, XBI, ABT, AFL, ADSK, BA, TXN, OGS, BZUN, CTVA, XLB, AXP, NKE, TJX, BX, TWTR, QQQ, VEU, VYM, LRCX, TSM, TGT, KMI, RSP,
For the details of Ferris Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ferris+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ferris Capital, LLC
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 735,534 shares, 23.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 632,316 shares, 13.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 216,319 shares, 11.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4801.86%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 94,443 shares, 10.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2342.91%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 89,990 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
Ferris Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.86%. The holding were 735,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)
Ferris Capital, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.46 and $54.41, with an estimated average price of $53.97. The stock is now traded at around $54.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.54%. The holding were 632,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Ferris Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $143.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.96%. The holding were 89,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Ferris Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $170.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.85%. The holding were 71,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
Ferris Capital, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15. The stock is now traded at around $154.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 53,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
Ferris Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39. The stock is now traded at around $282.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 25,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Ferris Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 4801.86%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $141.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.42%. The holding were 216,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Ferris Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2342.91%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $302.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.19%. The holding were 94,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Ferris Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 305.87%. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $77.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 50,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Ferris Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 208.74%. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $150.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 12,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Ferris Capital, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 271.46%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $96.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Ferris Capital, LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Ferris Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22.Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Ferris Capital, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Ferris Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Ferris Capital, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49.Sold Out: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)
Ferris Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The sale prices were between $49.97 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $50.07.
Here is the complete portfolio of Ferris Capital, LLC. Also check out:
1. Ferris Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ferris Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ferris Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ferris Capital, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment