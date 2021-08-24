ADM Tronics Reports First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ADM Tronics Reports First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

NORTHVALE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCQB:ADMT), a technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies and products, announces results for its first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021 of Fiscal Year 2022.

For the first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021 ADMT experienced the beginning of improvement over the same period last year which was fully impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenues increased over 26% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the same period last year. Certain ADMT customers increased or resumed operations during the quarter as compared to many that were either shutdown or severely curtailed operations during the first quarter of last year ended June 30, 2020, the first full quarter of the COVID pandemic.

For the first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021 ADMT's engineering services and chemical segment revenues increased over the same period last year, while the electronics manufacturing segment had reduced revenues, mainly due to raw material shortages and concurrent raw material cost increases. As widely reported, a worldwide shortage of electronic components and other raw materials is affecting many industries.

ADMT's engineering revenues increased over 94% to $183,527 for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $94,508 for the same period last year. ADMT's chemical segment revenues increased over 69% to $315,257 as compared to $186,523 for the same period last year. The increased revenues in these segments is attributable to the resumption of activities by customers emerging from pandemic-affected operations. These were offset by a decrease in electronic segment manufacturing revenues of over 23% to $222,574 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 as compared to $288,062 for the same period last year, primarily due to raw material component shortages.

"We are encouraged to see increased business from our customers as we are all emerging from the COVID pandemic. We continue to advance the investment in our proprietary developments with an increase of over 28% in our R&D for the quarter. Although we have to contend with raw material shortages, we are confident in continued improvement in all three of our business segments."

Revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 were $721,358 as compared to $569,093 for the same period last year, an increase of 26%. Net loss for June 30, 2021 was reduced 73% to $30,672 as compared to net loss of $115,736 for June 30, 2020. Complete financial results are available in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10Q for June 30, 2021, available at www.sec.gov.

Financial Highlights

Three Months EndedThree Months Ended
June 30, 2021June 30, 2020
Net Revenues
$ 721,358$ 569,093
Cost of Sales
419,376401,503
Gross Profit
301,982184,300
Operating expenses:
Research and development
161,368125,904
Selling, general and administrative
161,332219,780
Depreciation and amortization
22,27922,486
Total operating Expenses
344,979368,170
(Loss) from operations
(42,997)(183,870)
Total other income (expense)
(1,175)13,634
(Loss) before provision for taxes
(44,172)(170,236)
(Benefit) for income taxes:
Current
5,500(12,500)
Deferred
(19,000)(42,000)
Total benefit (provision) for income taxes
(13,500)(54,500)
Net loss
$ (30,672)$ (115,736)
Basic and diluted earnings per common share
$ (0.00)$ (0.00)
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding - basic and diluted
67,588,49267,588,492

About ADMT
ADMT is a diversified, technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies and products. Its core competency is its ability to conceptualize a technology, bring it through development, into manufacturing and commercialization, all in-house. ADMT has three areas of activity: Proprietary Electronic Medical Devices; Design, Engineering, Regulatory and Manufacturing Services; and, Eco-Friendly, Safe, Water-Based Formulations. The Company's headquarters, laboratories, and FDA-Registered medical device manufacturing operations are located in Northvale, NJ. ADMT's multi-disciplinary team of engineers, researchers and technologists utilize advanced technology infrastructure, for the research, development and commercialization of diversified technologies. Additional information is available at admtronics.com.

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release are "forward-looking" statements (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including statements regarding future revenue growth and performance. Although ADMT believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that its expectations will be realized. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Factors that could contribute to such differences include those described from time to time in ADMT's filings with the SEC, news releases and other communications. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.

Contact:
Andre DiMino
+1 (201) 767-6040
[email protected]

SOURCE: ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661006/ADM-Tronics-Reports-First-Quarter-of-Fiscal-Year-2022-Results

img.ashx?id=661006

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment