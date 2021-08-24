Starwood Capital Group & Arrow Capital Partners JV recapitalize properties located in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane with Altis Property Partners

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Starwood Capital Group & Arrow Capital Partners JV recapitalize properties located in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane with Altis Property Partners

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MIAMI, Aug. 23, 2021

MIAMI, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A joint venture between an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, a leading global investment firm, and Arrow Capital Partners, an investor and operator of real estate, announces they have entered into an agreement for the recapitalization of a portfolio of office and industrial assets alongside Altis Property Partners. The recapitalization will allow further investment in the portfolio and provide liquidity for some investors.

Starwood_Capital_Logo.jpg

The portfolio comprises 12 properties with a total value of over A$760m located across Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. The current strategy will continue to be leasing vacant space and expiring tenancies for long-term investment and value creation.

James Fogarty, Senior Vice President from Starwood said:
"Starwood Capital is pleased to be investing in this high-quality office and industrial portfolio. The assets are located in strategic markets with limited supply and sizable demand. This acquisition increases our already significant exposure to Australia which we plan to continue."

Kurt Wilkinson, Partner at Arrow Capital Partners said:
"Arrow is excited to expand on our investments with Starwood Capital, and to be working with the Altis management team to grow further the income and value of this portfolio. We have worked with Altis for many years and value their expertise as high quality operators."

Starwood and Arrow first invested in 2017 into St Leonards, where it recently achieved planning approval for a mixed use development of 57,000sqm. Starwood and Arrow also owns the Zenith towers in Chatswood, which was acquired in 2019. This will take the value of the investments to over $1.5bn.

About Starwood Capital Group
Starwood Capital Group is a private investment firm with a core focus on global real estate, energy infrastructure and oil & gas. The Firm and its affiliates maintain 16 offices in seven countries around the world, and currently have approximately 4,000 employees. Since its inception in 1991, Starwood Capital Group has raised over $60 billion of capital, and currently has approximately $95 billion of assets under management. Through a series of comingled opportunity funds and Starwood Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (SREIT), a non-listed REIT, the Firm has invested in virtually every category of real estate on a global basis, opportunistically shifting asset classes, geographies and positions in the capital stack as it perceives risk/reward dynamics to be evolving. Starwood Capital also manages Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), the largest commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States, which has successfully deployed over $72 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $19 billion across debt and equity investments. Over the past 29 years, Starwood Capital Group and its affiliates have successfully executed an investment strategy that involves building enterprises in both the private and public markets. Additional information can be found at starwoodcapital.com.

Media Contacts:
Tom Johnson / Dan Scorpio
Abernathy MacGregor Group
(212) 371-5999
[email protected] / [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY84113&sd=2021-08-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/starwood-capital-group--arrow-capital-partners-jv-recapitalize-properties-located-in-sydney-melbourne-and-brisbane-with-altis-property-partners-301361088.html

SOURCE Starwood Capital Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY84113&Transmission_Id=202108231945PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY84113&DateId=20210823
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment