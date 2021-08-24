HGI Capital Management, LLC Buys West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Agree Realty Corp, Regency Centers Corp, Sells Equinix Inc, Sun Communities Inc, Weyerhaeuser Co

New Purchases: WFG, ADC, REG, ROIC, ACC, RHP, MPW, TNL, KRC, LXP, EQC, REXR, PSB, DRH, BNL, HTA, CBAH, ABNB, FCX, MTCH, DAL, UBER,

WFG, ADC, REG, ROIC, ACC, RHP, MPW, TNL, KRC, LXP, EQC, REXR, PSB, DRH, BNL, HTA, CBAH, ABNB, FCX, MTCH, DAL, UBER, Added Positions: VNO, SRC, AVB, HST, DIS, BABA, INVH, ZM, FLR, AMZN, ZG, OFC, EVRI, DKNG, BATRK, CRMD, FB, LPX, ANGI, THO,

VNO, SRC, AVB, HST, DIS, BABA, INVH, ZM, FLR, AMZN, ZG, OFC, EVRI, DKNG, BATRK, CRMD, FB, LPX, ANGI, THO, Reduced Positions: WY, HIW, CPT, JPM, AZEK, PSA, FNF, VTR, NNN, MGP, ELS, UDR, TRNO, GS, BAC, HIBB, ELY, PLNT, HD, SPLK, AIRC, NTR,

WY, HIW, CPT, JPM, AZEK, PSA, FNF, VTR, NNN, MGP, ELS, UDR, TRNO, GS, BAC, HIBB, ELY, PLNT, HD, SPLK, AIRC, NTR, Sold Out: EQIX, SUI, KIM, HR, HLT, PDM, EXR, GMRE, GEO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Agree Realty Corp, Regency Centers Corp, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, American Campus Communities Inc, sells Equinix Inc, Sun Communities Inc, Weyerhaeuser Co, Kimco Realty Corp, Highwoods Properties Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HGI Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, HGI Capital Management, LLC owns 72 stocks with a total value of $287 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - 275,000 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) - 261,479 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.16% MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) - 368,405 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.39% Camden Property Trust (CPT) - 99,064 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.56% Ventas Inc (VTR) - 202,530 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.61%

HGI Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $68.29 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $76.73. The stock is now traded at around $70.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 77,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HGI Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Agree Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.31 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $70.05. The stock is now traded at around $74.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 75,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HGI Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Regency Centers Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $68.2, with an estimated average price of $63.09. The stock is now traded at around $65.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 75,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HGI Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.87 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $17.54. The stock is now traded at around $17.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 270,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HGI Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $48.87, with an estimated average price of $46.25. The stock is now traded at around $48.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 96,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HGI Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.07 and $83.77, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $76.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 43,559 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HGI Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vornado Realty Trust by 63.65%. The purchase prices were between $44.27 and $50.28, with an estimated average price of $46.73. The stock is now traded at around $41.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 200,886 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HGI Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc by 81.34%. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $46.74. The stock is now traded at around $49.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 158,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HGI Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc by 57.43%. The purchase prices were between $184.51 and $214.66, with an estimated average price of $199.66. The stock is now traded at around $223.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 41,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HGI Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc by 90.69%. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $18.43, with an estimated average price of $17.41. The stock is now traded at around $15.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 312,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HGI Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 32.25%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $161.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 20,954 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HGI Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 22.56%. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.27. The stock is now traded at around $40.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 148,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HGI Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74.

HGI Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sun Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $150.04 and $177.6, with an estimated average price of $165.37.

HGI Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $18.75 and $22.24, with an estimated average price of $20.69.

HGI Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $29.97 and $32.64, with an estimated average price of $31.12.

HGI Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.29 and $130.39, with an estimated average price of $124.77.

HGI Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $17.37 and $20.29, with an estimated average price of $18.58.

HGI Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co by 66.14%. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09. The stock is now traded at around $34.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.89%. HGI Capital Management, LLC still held 63,713 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HGI Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Highwoods Properties Inc by 55.21%. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $48.62, with an estimated average price of $44.95. The stock is now traded at around $45.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.68%. HGI Capital Management, LLC still held 74,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HGI Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Camden Property Trust by 25.56%. The sale prices were between $109.91 and $135.44, with an estimated average price of $123.64. The stock is now traded at around $144.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.59%. HGI Capital Management, LLC still held 99,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HGI Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 54.45%. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $156.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.57%. HGI Capital Management, LLC still held 20,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HGI Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in The AZEK Co Inc by 57.09%. The sale prices were between $39.58 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $44.73. The stock is now traded at around $41.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.3%. HGI Capital Management, LLC still held 54,329 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HGI Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Public Storage by 32.11%. The sale prices were between $246.76 and $304.75, with an estimated average price of $279.57. The stock is now traded at around $321.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. HGI Capital Management, LLC still held 17,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.