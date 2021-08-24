Arosa Capital Management LP Buys Innoviz Technologies, Vine Energy Inc, Covanta Holding Corp, Sells Schlumberger, Cimarex Energy Co, Green Plains Inc

New Purchases: INVZ, VEI, RDS.A, BP, HES, VLO, CAT, RONI.U, OVV, FSLR, XOM, AMSC, HTOO, ENS, APTV, FSSIU, TRGP, QS, DCRN, VMAR, STEM, XPDIU, FLUX, SDACU,

INVZ, VEI, RDS.A, BP, HES, VLO, CAT, RONI.U, OVV, FSLR, XOM, AMSC, HTOO, ENS, APTV, FSSIU, TRGP, QS, DCRN, VMAR, STEM, XPDIU, FLUX, SDACU, Added Positions: CVA, DAR, PDAC, AZRE, DVN, REGI, NOVA,

CVA, DAR, PDAC, AZRE, DVN, REGI, NOVA, Reduced Positions: AMRC, DE, WLDN, GNRC, FF, ALGM, RICE, RICE, RUN, ENPH, BG, CSIQ,

AMRC, DE, WLDN, GNRC, FF, ALGM, RICE, RICE, RUN, ENPH, BG, CSIQ, Sold Out: SLB, XEC, GPRE, WMB, AES, MMM, MTW, EQT, FLEX, DCRNU, STPK, XL,

Ny, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Innoviz Technologies, Vine Energy Inc, Covanta Holding Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Darling Ingredients Inc, sells Schlumberger, Cimarex Energy Co, Green Plains Inc, Ameresco Inc, Deere during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arosa Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Arosa Capital Management LP owns 62 stocks with a total value of $488 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Arosa Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arosa+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN) - 1,950,000 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 220,000 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 700,000 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Occidental Petroleum Corp Warrents (OXY.WS) - 1,072,205 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Occidental Petroleum Corp Warrents (OXY.WS) - 1,072,205 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio.

Arosa Capital Management LP initiated holding in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $0 and $12.35, with an estimated average price of $10.21. The stock is now traded at around $7.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arosa Capital Management LP initiated holding in Vine Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.96 and $15.83, with an estimated average price of $13.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 665,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arosa Capital Management LP initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $37.77 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $39.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arosa Capital Management LP initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.26 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $24.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arosa Capital Management LP initiated holding in Hess Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.02 and $90.66, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $66.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arosa Capital Management LP initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37. The stock is now traded at around $63.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arosa Capital Management LP added to a holding in Covanta Holding Corp by 161.01%. The purchase prices were between $13.43 and $17.81, with an estimated average price of $15.17. The stock is now traded at around $20.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 783,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arosa Capital Management LP added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 169.23%. The purchase prices were between $62.29 and $76.11, with an estimated average price of $70.49. The stock is now traded at around $73.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arosa Capital Management LP added to a holding in Azure Power Global Ltd by 21.89%. The purchase prices were between $18.86 and $28.02, with an estimated average price of $23.28. The stock is now traded at around $18.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 389,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arosa Capital Management LP added to a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $52.55 and $71.13, with an estimated average price of $62.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Arosa Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64.

Arosa Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The sale prices were between $59.39 and $74.25, with an estimated average price of $67.39.

Arosa Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Green Plains Inc. The sale prices were between $23.63 and $34.65, with an estimated average price of $29.84.

Arosa Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56.

Arosa Capital Management LP sold out a holding in The AES Corp. The sale prices were between $24.44 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $26.4.

Arosa Capital Management LP sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43.