Arosa Capital Management LP Buys Innoviz Technologies, Vine Energy Inc, Covanta Holding Corp, Sells Schlumberger, Cimarex Energy Co, Green Plains Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Ny, NY, based Investment company Arosa Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Innoviz Technologies, Vine Energy Inc, Covanta Holding Corp, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Darling Ingredients Inc, sells Schlumberger, Cimarex Energy Co, Green Plains Inc, Ameresco Inc, Deere during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arosa Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Arosa Capital Management LP owns 62 stocks with a total value of $488 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Arosa Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arosa+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Arosa Capital Management LP
  1. iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN) - 1,950,000 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio.
  2. Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 220,000 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio.
  3. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 700,000 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio.
  4. Occidental Petroleum Corp Warrents (OXY.WS) - 1,072,205 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio.
  5. Occidental Petroleum Corp Warrents (OXY.WS) - 1,072,205 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ)

Arosa Capital Management LP initiated holding in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $0 and $12.35, with an estimated average price of $10.21. The stock is now traded at around $7.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vine Energy Inc (VEI)

Arosa Capital Management LP initiated holding in Vine Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.96 and $15.83, with an estimated average price of $13.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 665,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)

Arosa Capital Management LP initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $37.77 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $39.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BP PLC (BP)

Arosa Capital Management LP initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.26 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $24.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hess Corp (HES)

Arosa Capital Management LP initiated holding in Hess Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.02 and $90.66, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $66.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Arosa Capital Management LP initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37. The stock is now traded at around $63.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)

Arosa Capital Management LP added to a holding in Covanta Holding Corp by 161.01%. The purchase prices were between $13.43 and $17.81, with an estimated average price of $15.17. The stock is now traded at around $20.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 783,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Arosa Capital Management LP added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 169.23%. The purchase prices were between $62.29 and $76.11, with an estimated average price of $70.49. The stock is now traded at around $73.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Azure Power Global Ltd (AZRE)

Arosa Capital Management LP added to a holding in Azure Power Global Ltd by 21.89%. The purchase prices were between $18.86 and $28.02, with an estimated average price of $23.28. The stock is now traded at around $18.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 389,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)

Arosa Capital Management LP added to a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $52.55 and $71.13, with an estimated average price of $62.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Arosa Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64.

Sold Out: Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

Arosa Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The sale prices were between $59.39 and $74.25, with an estimated average price of $67.39.

Sold Out: Green Plains Inc (GPRE)

Arosa Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Green Plains Inc. The sale prices were between $23.63 and $34.65, with an estimated average price of $29.84.

Sold Out: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Arosa Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56.

Sold Out: The AES Corp (AES)

Arosa Capital Management LP sold out a holding in The AES Corp. The sale prices were between $24.44 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $26.4.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

Arosa Capital Management LP sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of Arosa Capital Management LP. Also check out:

1. Arosa Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Arosa Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Arosa Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Arosa Capital Management LP keeps buying
