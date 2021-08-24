Tensile Capital Management LP Buys Tuesday Morning Corp, Cannae Holdings Inc, Sells , O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Box Inc

- New Purchases: TUEM,
- Added Positions: LAD, CNNE, DKS, CSOD, CCK, TTWO, AYX,
- Reduced Positions: AVLR, TLND, VVV, EQIX, VERX,
- Sold Out: ORLY, BOX, PS,
- Avalara Inc (AVLR) - 965,418 shares, 17.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.5%
- Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) - 329,622 shares, 12.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.77%
- Tuesday Morning Corp (TUEM) - 20,158,593 shares, 10.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 846,195 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56%
- Valvoline Inc (VVV) - 2,466,415 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.95%
Tensile Capital Management LP initiated holding in Tuesday Morning Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.77 and $4.95, with an estimated average price of $3.66. The stock is now traded at around $3.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.28%. The holding were 20,158,593 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE)
Tensile Capital Management LP added to a holding in Cannae Holdings Inc by 33.17%. The purchase prices were between $33.01 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $37.34. The stock is now traded at around $31.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 496,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
Tensile Capital Management LP sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $507.25 and $566.21, with an estimated average price of $537.14.Sold Out: Box Inc (BOX)
Tensile Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Box Inc. The sale prices were between $20.74 and $26, with an estimated average price of $23.31.Sold Out: Pluralsight Inc (PS)
Tensile Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $22.45, with an estimated average price of $22.42.
