Tensile Capital Management LP Buys Tuesday Morning Corp, Cannae Holdings Inc, Sells , O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Box Inc

New Purchases: TUEM,

TUEM, Added Positions: LAD, CNNE, DKS, CSOD, CCK, TTWO, AYX,

LAD, CNNE, DKS, CSOD, CCK, TTWO, AYX, Reduced Positions: AVLR, TLND, VVV, EQIX, VERX,

AVLR, TLND, VVV, EQIX, VERX, Sold Out: ORLY, BOX, PS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tuesday Morning Corp, Cannae Holdings Inc, sells , O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Box Inc, Pluralsight Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tensile Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Tensile Capital Management LP owns 16 stocks with a total value of $883 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tensile Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tensile+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Avalara Inc (AVLR) - 965,418 shares, 17.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.5% Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) - 329,622 shares, 12.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.77% Tuesday Morning Corp (TUEM) - 20,158,593 shares, 10.28% of the total portfolio. New Position Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 846,195 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56% Valvoline Inc (VVV) - 2,466,415 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.95%

Tensile Capital Management LP initiated holding in Tuesday Morning Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.77 and $4.95, with an estimated average price of $3.66. The stock is now traded at around $3.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.28%. The holding were 20,158,593 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tensile Capital Management LP added to a holding in Cannae Holdings Inc by 33.17%. The purchase prices were between $33.01 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $37.34. The stock is now traded at around $31.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 496,188 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tensile Capital Management LP sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $507.25 and $566.21, with an estimated average price of $537.14.

Tensile Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Box Inc. The sale prices were between $20.74 and $26, with an estimated average price of $23.31.

Tensile Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $22.45, with an estimated average price of $22.42.