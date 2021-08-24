Windacre Partnership Llc Buys Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc

For the details of WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/windacre+partnership+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC
- Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) - 35,205,300 shares, 19.19% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 226,400 shares, 17.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.48%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 276,500 shares, 14.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.97%
- TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 793,256 shares, 11.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.43%
- Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) - 10,820,000 shares, 10.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.37%
Windacre Partnership Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 32.48%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3265.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 226,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Windacre Partnership Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 25.97%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2800.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 276,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC.
