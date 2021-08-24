Gratia Capital, Llc Buys Tuesday Morning Corp, Inspired Entertainment Inc, Lands' End Inc, Sells Fortress Value Acquisition Corp II, New York Mortgage Trust Inc, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc

- New Purchases: TUEM, INSE, LE, NMM, RCII, BWMN, EGLE, TGH, ZIM, BRPMU, BRIVU, CLBR.U, ELOX,
- Added Positions: MFIN, MG, NXE, LADR,
- Reduced Positions: NYMT, BW, MHO, TRTX, DAC, CLDT, GIL,
- Sold Out: FAII, NWHM, VELOU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, RWT, VVNT, GASS, DHCAU, DNN, PEI, HMHC, AJX, NSTD.U, WPG,
These are the top 5 holdings of GRATIA CAPITAL, LLC
- Danaos Corp (DAC) - 210,680 shares, 18.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.87%
- TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) - 645,600 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.85%
- Tuesday Morning Corp (TUEM) - 1,147,183 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) - 432,361 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.94%
- Inspired Entertainment Inc (INSE) - 366,043 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
Gratia Capital, Llc initiated holding in Tuesday Morning Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.77 and $4.95, with an estimated average price of $3.66. The stock is now traded at around $3.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.78%. The holding were 1,147,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Inspired Entertainment Inc (INSE)
Gratia Capital, Llc initiated holding in Inspired Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.56 and $12.79, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $12.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.23%. The holding were 366,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lands' End Inc (LE)
Gratia Capital, Llc initiated holding in Lands' End Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.98 and $41.05, with an estimated average price of $27.2. The stock is now traded at around $36.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.1%. The holding were 110,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM)
Gratia Capital, Llc initiated holding in Navios Maritime Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $22.68 and $34.93, with an estimated average price of $28.77. The stock is now traded at around $25.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.12%. The holding were 124,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)
Gratia Capital, Llc initiated holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.04 and $65.5, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $63.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 54,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd (BWMN)
Gratia Capital, Llc initiated holding in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.64 and $14, with an estimated average price of $13.69. The stock is now traded at around $13.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 199,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Medallion Financial Corp (MFIN)
Gratia Capital, Llc added to a holding in Medallion Financial Corp by 193.25%. The purchase prices were between $7.05 and $9.48, with an estimated average price of $8.59. The stock is now traded at around $8.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 385,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MISTRAS Group Inc (MG)
Gratia Capital, Llc added to a holding in MISTRAS Group Inc by 114.02%. The purchase prices were between $9.51 and $12.07, with an estimated average price of $10.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 401,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE)
Gratia Capital, Llc added to a holding in NexGen Energy Ltd by 313.89%. The purchase prices were between $3.51 and $4.98, with an estimated average price of $4.25. The stock is now traded at around $4.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 646,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp II (FAII)
Gratia Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.74 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $10.01.Sold Out: The New Home Co Inc (NWHM)
Gratia Capital, Llc sold out a holding in The New Home Co Inc. The sale prices were between $5.24 and $6.6, with an estimated average price of $6.08.Sold Out: Velocity Acquisition Corp (VELOU)
Gratia Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Velocity Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $9.97.Sold Out: Spartan Acquisition Corp III (SPAQ.U)
Gratia Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Spartan Acquisition Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.09.Sold Out: Spartan Acquisition Corp III (SPAQ.U)
Gratia Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Spartan Acquisition Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.09.Sold Out: Redwood Trust Inc (RWT)
Gratia Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Redwood Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $10.15 and $12.51, with an estimated average price of $11.14.
