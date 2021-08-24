Gratia Capital, Llc Buys Tuesday Morning Corp, Inspired Entertainment Inc, Lands' End Inc, Sells Fortress Value Acquisition Corp II, New York Mortgage Trust Inc, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Gratia Capital, Llc Buys Tuesday Morning Corp, Inspired Entertainment Inc, Lands' End Inc, Sells Fortress Value Acquisition Corp II, New York Mortgage Trust Inc, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Gratia Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Tuesday Morning Corp, Inspired Entertainment Inc, Lands' End Inc, Navios Maritime Partners LP, Rent-A-Center Inc, sells Fortress Value Acquisition Corp II, New York Mortgage Trust Inc, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc, The New Home Co Inc, Velocity Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gratia Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Gratia Capital, Llc owns 27 stocks with a total value of $89 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GRATIA CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gratia+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GRATIA CAPITAL, LLC
  1. Danaos Corp (DAC) - 210,680 shares, 18.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.87%
  2. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) - 645,600 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.85%
  3. Tuesday Morning Corp (TUEM) - 1,147,183 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) - 432,361 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.94%
  5. Inspired Entertainment Inc (INSE) - 366,043 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Tuesday Morning Corp (TUEM)

Gratia Capital, Llc initiated holding in Tuesday Morning Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.77 and $4.95, with an estimated average price of $3.66. The stock is now traded at around $3.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.78%. The holding were 1,147,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Inspired Entertainment Inc (INSE)

Gratia Capital, Llc initiated holding in Inspired Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.56 and $12.79, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $12.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.23%. The holding were 366,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lands' End Inc (LE)

Gratia Capital, Llc initiated holding in Lands' End Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.98 and $41.05, with an estimated average price of $27.2. The stock is now traded at around $36.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.1%. The holding were 110,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM)

Gratia Capital, Llc initiated holding in Navios Maritime Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $22.68 and $34.93, with an estimated average price of $28.77. The stock is now traded at around $25.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.12%. The holding were 124,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)

Gratia Capital, Llc initiated holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.04 and $65.5, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $63.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 54,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd (BWMN)

Gratia Capital, Llc initiated holding in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.64 and $14, with an estimated average price of $13.69. The stock is now traded at around $13.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 199,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Medallion Financial Corp (MFIN)

Gratia Capital, Llc added to a holding in Medallion Financial Corp by 193.25%. The purchase prices were between $7.05 and $9.48, with an estimated average price of $8.59. The stock is now traded at around $8.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 385,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MISTRAS Group Inc (MG)

Gratia Capital, Llc added to a holding in MISTRAS Group Inc by 114.02%. The purchase prices were between $9.51 and $12.07, with an estimated average price of $10.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 401,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE)

Gratia Capital, Llc added to a holding in NexGen Energy Ltd by 313.89%. The purchase prices were between $3.51 and $4.98, with an estimated average price of $4.25. The stock is now traded at around $4.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 646,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp II (FAII)

Gratia Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.74 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $10.01.

Sold Out: The New Home Co Inc (NWHM)

Gratia Capital, Llc sold out a holding in The New Home Co Inc. The sale prices were between $5.24 and $6.6, with an estimated average price of $6.08.

Sold Out: Velocity Acquisition Corp (VELOU)

Gratia Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Velocity Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Sold Out: Spartan Acquisition Corp III (SPAQ.U)

Gratia Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Spartan Acquisition Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.09.

Sold Out: Spartan Acquisition Corp III (SPAQ.U)

Gratia Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Spartan Acquisition Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.09.

Sold Out: Redwood Trust Inc (RWT)

Gratia Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Redwood Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $10.15 and $12.51, with an estimated average price of $11.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of GRATIA CAPITAL, LLC. Also check out:

1. GRATIA CAPITAL, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GRATIA CAPITAL, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GRATIA CAPITAL, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GRATIA CAPITAL, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider