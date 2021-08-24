Kopernik Global Investors, LLC Buys Harmony Gold Mining Co, VEON, Sells Range Resources Corp, Southwestern Energy Co, Embraer SA

New Purchases: HMY, VEON,

HMY, VEON, Added Positions: TRQ, NG, RGLD, SA, THM, KT, NAK, IAG, TNP, AER,

TRQ, NG, RGLD, SA, THM, KT, NAK, IAG, TNP, AER, Reduced Positions: RRC, SWN, CCJ, SII, NGD, WPM,

RRC, SWN, CCJ, SII, NGD, WPM, Sold Out: ERJ, DSX,

Tampa, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Harmony Gold Mining Co, VEON, sells Range Resources Corp, Southwestern Energy Co, Embraer SA, Diana Shipping Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kopernik Global Investors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Kopernik Global Investors, LLC owns 21 stocks with a total value of $954 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kopernik Global Investors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kopernik+global+investors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Cameco Corp (CCJ) - 9,165,688 shares, 18.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.6% Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ) - 10,054,956 shares, 17.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.48% KT Corp (KT) - 6,899,205 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02% Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) - 16,240,312 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.74% Range Resources Corp (RRC) - 5,335,814 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.84%

Kopernik Global Investors, LLC initiated holding in Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.68 and $5.58, with an estimated average price of $4.75. The stock is now traded at around $3.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 3,070,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kopernik Global Investors, LLC initiated holding in VEON Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.67 and $1.88, with an estimated average price of $1.77. The stock is now traded at around $1.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,493,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kopernik Global Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Embraer SA. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $16.81, with an estimated average price of $12.84.

Kopernik Global Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Diana Shipping Inc. The sale prices were between $2.96 and $5.42, with an estimated average price of $4.15.