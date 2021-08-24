Kopernik Global Investors, LLC Buys Harmony Gold Mining Co, VEON, Sells Range Resources Corp, Southwestern Energy Co, Embraer SA

- New Purchases: HMY, VEON,
- Added Positions: TRQ, NG, RGLD, SA, THM, KT, NAK, IAG, TNP, AER,
- Reduced Positions: RRC, SWN, CCJ, SII, NGD, WPM,
- Sold Out: ERJ, DSX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Kopernik Global Investors, LLC
- Cameco Corp (CCJ) - 9,165,688 shares, 18.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.6%
- Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ) - 10,054,956 shares, 17.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.48%
- KT Corp (KT) - 6,899,205 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02%
- Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) - 16,240,312 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.74%
- Range Resources Corp (RRC) - 5,335,814 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.84%
Kopernik Global Investors, LLC initiated holding in Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.68 and $5.58, with an estimated average price of $4.75. The stock is now traded at around $3.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 3,070,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VEON Ltd (VEON)
Kopernik Global Investors, LLC initiated holding in VEON Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.67 and $1.88, with an estimated average price of $1.77. The stock is now traded at around $1.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,493,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Embraer SA (ERJ)
Kopernik Global Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Embraer SA. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $16.81, with an estimated average price of $12.84.Sold Out: Diana Shipping Inc (DSX)
Kopernik Global Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Diana Shipping Inc. The sale prices were between $2.96 and $5.42, with an estimated average price of $4.15.
Here is the complete portfolio of Kopernik Global Investors, LLC. Also check out:
