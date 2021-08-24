Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par Buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, Citigroup Inc, Sells WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Ex-Financials Fund, General Electric Co, IAC/InterActiveCorp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par Buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, Citigroup Inc, Sells WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Ex-Financials Fund, General Electric Co, IAC/InterActiveCorp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, Citigroup Inc, VF Corp, Intuit Inc, sells WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Ex-Financials Fund, General Electric Co, IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par. As of 2021Q2, Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par owns 157 stocks with a total value of $521 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/holt+capital+advisors%2C+l.l.c.+dba+holt+capital+partners%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners, L.P.
  1. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 324,400 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%
  2. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 237,970 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
  3. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 725,320 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.10%
  4. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 41,313 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
  5. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 131,166 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 18,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (RFG)

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $210.86 and $235.2, with an estimated average price of $222.81. The stock is now traded at around $224.043300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $552.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $144.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $219.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 903 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.2 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $23.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV)

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 20.28%. The purchase prices were between $94.67 and $101.43, with an estimated average price of $98.76. The stock is now traded at around $102.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 29,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 98.64%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $70.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VF Corp (VFC)

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par added to a holding in VF Corp by 69.53%. The purchase prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19. The stock is now traded at around $76.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,046 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par added to a holding in Equity Commonwealth by 82.94%. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $28.95, with an estimated average price of $27.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.



Here is the complete portfolio of Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners, L.P.. Also check out:

1. Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners, L.P. keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider