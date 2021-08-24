Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par Buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, Citigroup Inc, Sells WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Ex-Financials Fund, General Electric Co, IAC/InterActiveCorp

New Purchases: SPHQ, INTU, RFG, OXY, QCOM, IWM,

Investment company Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, Citigroup Inc, VF Corp, Intuit Inc, sells WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Ex-Financials Fund, General Electric Co, IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par. As of 2021Q2, Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par owns 157 stocks with a total value of $521 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 324,400 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17% Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 237,970 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 725,320 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.10% S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 41,313 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 131,166 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73%

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 18,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $210.86 and $235.2, with an estimated average price of $222.81. The stock is now traded at around $224.043300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $552.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $144.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $219.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 903 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.2 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $23.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 20.28%. The purchase prices were between $94.67 and $101.43, with an estimated average price of $98.76. The stock is now traded at around $102.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 29,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 98.64%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $70.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par added to a holding in VF Corp by 69.53%. The purchase prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19. The stock is now traded at around $76.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,046 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par added to a holding in Equity Commonwealth by 82.94%. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $28.95, with an estimated average price of $27.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Holt Capital Advisors, L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Par sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.