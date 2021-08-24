BlueSpruce Investments, LP Buys Abbott Laboratories, Fiserv Inc, GoDaddy Inc, Sells Aspen Technology Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, Stryker Corp

Added Positions: ABT, FISV, GDDY, MSFT, ADP, AON, FIS, DG, TRU,

ABT, FISV, GDDY, MSFT, ADP, AON, FIS, DG, TRU, Reduced Positions: AZPN, SYK, TJX, CHTR,

AZPN, SYK, TJX, CHTR, Sold Out: A,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Abbott Laboratories, Fiserv Inc, GoDaddy Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, sells Aspen Technology Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, Stryker Corp, TJX Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BlueSpruce Investments, LP. As of 2021Q2, BlueSpruce Investments, LP owns 13 stocks with a total value of $5.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BlueSpruce Investments, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bluespruce+investments%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 6,691,854 shares, 13.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.98% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 963,469 shares, 12.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.09% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,457,582 shares, 12.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.68% Dollar General Corp (DG) - 2,891,310 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 4,214,783 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 261.22%

BlueSpruce Investments, LP added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 261.22%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $125.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.44%. The holding were 4,214,783 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlueSpruce Investments, LP added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 32.98%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $117.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 6,691,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlueSpruce Investments, LP added to a holding in GoDaddy Inc by 34.47%. The purchase prices were between $77.62 and $88.44, with an estimated average price of $83.35. The stock is now traded at around $71.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 5,576,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlueSpruce Investments, LP added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 30.66%. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19. The stock is now traded at around $211.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 2,101,927 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlueSpruce Investments, LP sold out a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $127.14 and $148.81, with an estimated average price of $136.14.