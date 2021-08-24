BlueSpruce Investments, LP Buys Abbott Laboratories, Fiserv Inc, GoDaddy Inc, Sells Aspen Technology Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, Stryker Corp

- Added Positions: ABT, FISV, GDDY, MSFT, ADP, AON, FIS, DG, TRU,
- Reduced Positions: AZPN, SYK, TJX, CHTR,
- Sold Out: A,
For the details of BlueSpruce Investments, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bluespruce+investments%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BlueSpruce Investments, LP
- Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 6,691,854 shares, 13.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.98%
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 963,469 shares, 12.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.09%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,457,582 shares, 12.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.68%
- Dollar General Corp (DG) - 2,891,310 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 4,214,783 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 261.22%
BlueSpruce Investments, LP added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 261.22%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $125.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.44%. The holding were 4,214,783 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
BlueSpruce Investments, LP added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 32.98%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $117.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 6,691,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)
BlueSpruce Investments, LP added to a holding in GoDaddy Inc by 34.47%. The purchase prices were between $77.62 and $88.44, with an estimated average price of $83.35. The stock is now traded at around $71.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 5,576,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
BlueSpruce Investments, LP added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 30.66%. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19. The stock is now traded at around $211.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 2,101,927 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)
BlueSpruce Investments, LP sold out a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $127.14 and $148.81, with an estimated average price of $136.14.
