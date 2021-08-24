Cahill Financial Advisors Inc Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Vanguard Information Tech

New Purchases: DFAC, RYH, IDOG, RHS, VFH, NTG, EQWL, VONV, IUSG, ORCL, X, WFC, TDOC, SCHI, GE,

Edina, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, Proofpoint Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q2, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc owns 205 stocks with a total value of $445 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 325,911 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.21% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 265,805 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.68% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 299,588 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.37% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 163,700 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.39% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 107,269 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 274,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $267.73 and $293.69, with an estimated average price of $282.49. The stock is now traded at around $313.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 8,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.02 and $29.03, with an estimated average price of $28.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.229700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 66,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.93 and $166.24, with an estimated average price of $161.69. The stock is now traded at around $161.547900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 9,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $89.94. The stock is now traded at around $93.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 14,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc.. The purchase prices were between $25.71 and $31.96, with an estimated average price of $28.48. The stock is now traded at around $27.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 23,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.68%. The purchase prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03. The stock is now traded at around $82.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 265,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 72.29%. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.01. The stock is now traded at around $55.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 62,467 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 51.79%. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $102.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 21,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 640.25%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $73.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,844 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.18%. The purchase prices were between $39.22 and $40.02, with an estimated average price of $39.56. The stock is now traded at around $40.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 63,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 42.72%. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $48.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 32,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The sale prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.46 and $54.41, with an estimated average price of $53.97.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.