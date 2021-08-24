Cahill Financial Advisors Inc Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Vanguard Information Tech

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Vanguard Information Tech

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Edina, MN, based Investment company Cahill Financial Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp, Proofpoint Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q2, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc owns 205 stocks with a total value of $445 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAHILL FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cahill+financial+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CAHILL FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC
  1. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 325,911 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.21%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 265,805 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.68%
  3. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 299,588 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.37%
  4. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 163,700 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.39%
  5. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 107,269 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 274,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $267.73 and $293.69, with an estimated average price of $282.49. The stock is now traded at around $313.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 8,553 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (IDOG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.02 and $29.03, with an estimated average price of $28.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.229700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 66,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.93 and $166.24, with an estimated average price of $161.69. The stock is now traded at around $161.547900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 9,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $89.94. The stock is now traded at around $93.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 14,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NTG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc.. The purchase prices were between $25.71 and $31.96, with an estimated average price of $28.48. The stock is now traded at around $27.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 23,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.68%. The purchase prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03. The stock is now traded at around $82.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 265,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 72.29%. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.01. The stock is now traded at around $55.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 62,467 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 51.79%. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $102.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 21,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 640.25%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $73.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,844 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.18%. The purchase prices were between $39.22 and $40.02, with an estimated average price of $39.56. The stock is now traded at around $40.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 63,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 42.72%. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $48.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 32,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The sale prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49.

Sold Out: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38.

Sold Out: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.46 and $54.41, with an estimated average price of $53.97.

Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58.

Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of CAHILL FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC. Also check out:

1. CAHILL FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CAHILL FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAHILL FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAHILL FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider