Armor Advisors, L.l.c. Buys Sprott Physical Silver Trust, Moderna Inc, Sells HeadHunter Group PLC, Microsoft Corp

These are the top 5 holdings of ARMOR ADVISORS, L.L.C.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 31,992 shares, 22.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 170,000 shares, 16.64% of the total portfolio.
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 151,599 shares, 14.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
- VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 1,004,700 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio.
- Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV) - 226,478 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
Armor Advisors, L.l.c. added to a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 223.35%. The purchase prices were between $8.78 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.55. The stock is now traded at around $8.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 1,347,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Armor Advisors, L.l.c. added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 68.41%. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $411.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 52,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR)
Armor Advisors, L.l.c. sold out a holding in HeadHunter Group PLC. The sale prices were between $33.92 and $42.58, with an estimated average price of $38.47.
