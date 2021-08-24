Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc Buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Campbell Soup Co, AT&T Inc, Sells Zoom Video Communications Inc

New Purchases: FCX,

FCX, Added Positions: CPB, KTOS, NVS, TAK, MU, NFG, CSCO, VZ, CEF, TTEK, INTC, JNJ, UGI, T, BG, AAPL, WMT, EA, MSFT, MDU, AMAT, HD, FB,

CPB, KTOS, NVS, TAK, MU, NFG, CSCO, VZ, CEF, TTEK, INTC, JNJ, UGI, T, BG, AAPL, WMT, EA, MSFT, MDU, AMAT, HD, FB, Reduced Positions: ZM, NOK, MOS, SNY, VOD, AMZN, SEAC, EEM, IWN,

Rochester, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Campbell Soup Co, AT&T Inc, sells Zoom Video Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc owns 37 stocks with a total value of $672 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MANAGED ASSET PORTFOLIOS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/managed+asset+portfolios%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Bunge Ltd (BG) - 539,422 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.64% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 143,695 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83% Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 440,808 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.86% eBay Inc (EBAY) - 512,400 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 673,541 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.79%

Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 126,571 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc added to a holding in Campbell Soup Co by 26.17%. The purchase prices were between $45.2 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $48.22. The stock is now traded at around $42.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 445,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 43.19%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 126,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.