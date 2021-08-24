Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc Buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Campbell Soup Co, AT&T Inc, Sells Zoom Video Communications Inc

- New Purchases: FCX,
- Added Positions: CPB, KTOS, NVS, TAK, MU, NFG, CSCO, VZ, CEF, TTEK, INTC, JNJ, UGI, T, BG, AAPL, WMT, EA, MSFT, MDU, AMAT, HD, FB,
- Reduced Positions: ZM, NOK, MOS, SNY, VOD, AMZN, SEAC, EEM, IWN,
- Bunge Ltd (BG) - 539,422 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.64%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 143,695 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83%
- Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 440,808 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.86%
- eBay Inc (EBAY) - 512,400 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 673,541 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.79%
Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 126,571 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)
Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc added to a holding in Campbell Soup Co by 26.17%. The purchase prices were between $45.2 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $48.22. The stock is now traded at around $42.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 445,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Managed Asset Portfolios, Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 43.19%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 126,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.
