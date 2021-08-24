Armistice Capital, Llc Buys Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc, Burlington Stores Inc, Travere Therapeutics Inc, Sells TJX Inc, Lantheus Holdings Inc, Advance Auto Parts Inc

- New Purchases: IOVA, BURL, TH, HOLX, HAE, WSM, ASO, ROST, ORLY, FL, FB, NSTG, SBUX, TTWO, URBN, MA, AHCO, KMB, KDNY, DCPH, HBI, CROX, MKC, TWTR, DECK, ACCO, NOMD, DNAY, AMYT, RSLS, RVPH, BCTX, INM,
- Added Positions: TVTX, LULU, VRTX, UBER, PTCT, BIIB, MDGL, CERC, MRTX, PROG, CPB, ENTA, TWNK, ZYME, VIAC, BMY, LW, ENR, ALKS, ARGX, TMO, WYNN, ATEC, BABA, CLX, ADV, SIEN, SIBN, KOF, TRIP, SPPI, CRSP, TELA,
- Reduced Positions: BHVN, WMT, BNTX, VNDA, BUD, UNH, BIO, OCDX, REGN, DXCM, NUVA, PFE, INCY, KO, FREE, MDLZ, BLUE, XELA, MSFT, NTRA, AXNX, SUPN, MDT, CENTA, ILMN,
- Sold Out: TJX, LNTH, AAP, NKE, RL, ADBE, TSCO, POST, AVTR, GPS, POOL, UAA, FIVE, AEO, BGS, WDAY, TNDM, EGRX, DT, SILK, ALT, PLAN, RWLK, HOTH, OBLN, PBPB, POAI, FTEK, MWG,
For the details of ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/armistice+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC
- Cerecor Inc (CERC) - 39,100,000 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.81%
- Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 368,000 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.78%
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) - 600,000 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.06%
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 1,678,000 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.87%
- Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) - 660,000 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.13%
Armistice Capital, Llc initiated holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.33 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $26.06. The stock is now traded at around $22.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 3,372,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)
Armistice Capital, Llc initiated holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $298.8 and $336.13, with an estimated average price of $317.81. The stock is now traded at around $342.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 256,462 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Target Hospitality Corp (TH)
Armistice Capital, Llc initiated holding in Target Hospitality Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.17 and $4.54, with an estimated average price of $3.29. The stock is now traded at around $3.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 191,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hologic Inc (HOLX)
Armistice Capital, Llc initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02. The stock is now traded at around $77.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 632,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Haemonetics Corp (HAE)
Armistice Capital, Llc initiated holding in Haemonetics Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $118.56, with an estimated average price of $71.78. The stock is now traded at around $60.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 624,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)
Armistice Capital, Llc initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.93 and $187.04, with an estimated average price of $170.49. The stock is now traded at around $162.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 257,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX)
Armistice Capital, Llc added to a holding in Travere Therapeutics Inc by 143.97%. The purchase prices were between $14.11 and $26.4, with an estimated average price of $19.83. The stock is now traded at around $21.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 5,748,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Armistice Capital, Llc added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 367.43%. The purchase prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46. The stock is now traded at around $404.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 155,994 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Armistice Capital, Llc added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 53.06%. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $198.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Armistice Capital, Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 203.33%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $41.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 1,092,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT)
Armistice Capital, Llc added to a holding in PTC Therapeutics Inc by 49.86%. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $49.37, with an estimated average price of $42.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 2,092,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Armistice Capital, Llc added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 27.78%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $346.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 368,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Armistice Capital, Llc sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1.Sold Out: Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH)
Armistice Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Lantheus Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $19.51 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91.Sold Out: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)
Armistice Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The sale prices were between $180.5 and $208.59, with an estimated average price of $195.71.Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)
Armistice Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.Sold Out: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)
Armistice Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The sale prices were between $113.48 and $139.64, with an estimated average price of $125.04.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Armistice Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21.
Here is the complete portfolio of ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC. Also check out:
1. ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment