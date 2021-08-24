Armistice Capital, Llc Buys Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc, Burlington Stores Inc, Travere Therapeutics Inc, Sells TJX Inc, Lantheus Holdings Inc, Advance Auto Parts Inc

New Purchases: IOVA, BURL, TH, HOLX, HAE, WSM, ASO, ROST, ORLY, FL, FB, NSTG, SBUX, TTWO, URBN, MA, AHCO, KMB, KDNY, DCPH, HBI, CROX, MKC, TWTR, DECK, ACCO, NOMD, DNAY, AMYT, RSLS, RVPH, BCTX, INM,

IOVA, BURL, TH, HOLX, HAE, WSM, ASO, ROST, ORLY, FL, FB, NSTG, SBUX, TTWO, URBN, MA, AHCO, KMB, KDNY, DCPH, HBI, CROX, MKC, TWTR, DECK, ACCO, NOMD, DNAY, AMYT, RSLS, RVPH, BCTX, INM, Added Positions: TVTX, LULU, VRTX, UBER, PTCT, BIIB, MDGL, CERC, MRTX, PROG, CPB, ENTA, TWNK, ZYME, VIAC, BMY, LW, ENR, ALKS, ARGX, TMO, WYNN, ATEC, BABA, CLX, ADV, SIEN, SIBN, KOF, TRIP, SPPI, CRSP, TELA,

TVTX, LULU, VRTX, UBER, PTCT, BIIB, MDGL, CERC, MRTX, PROG, CPB, ENTA, TWNK, ZYME, VIAC, BMY, LW, ENR, ALKS, ARGX, TMO, WYNN, ATEC, BABA, CLX, ADV, SIEN, SIBN, KOF, TRIP, SPPI, CRSP, TELA, Reduced Positions: BHVN, WMT, BNTX, VNDA, BUD, UNH, BIO, OCDX, REGN, DXCM, NUVA, PFE, INCY, KO, FREE, MDLZ, BLUE, XELA, MSFT, NTRA, AXNX, SUPN, MDT, CENTA, ILMN,

BHVN, WMT, BNTX, VNDA, BUD, UNH, BIO, OCDX, REGN, DXCM, NUVA, PFE, INCY, KO, FREE, MDLZ, BLUE, XELA, MSFT, NTRA, AXNX, SUPN, MDT, CENTA, ILMN, Sold Out: TJX, LNTH, AAP, NKE, RL, ADBE, TSCO, POST, AVTR, GPS, POOL, UAA, FIVE, AEO, BGS, WDAY, TNDM, EGRX, DT, SILK, ALT, PLAN, RWLK, HOTH, OBLN, PBPB, POAI, FTEK, MWG,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc, Burlington Stores Inc, Travere Therapeutics Inc, Target Hospitality Corp, Lululemon Athletica Inc, sells TJX Inc, Lantheus Holdings Inc, Advance Auto Parts Inc, Nike Inc, Ralph Lauren Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Armistice Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Armistice Capital, Llc owns 113 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/armistice+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Cerecor Inc (CERC) - 39,100,000 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.81% Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 368,000 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.78% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) - 600,000 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.06% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 1,678,000 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.87% Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) - 660,000 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.13%

Armistice Capital, Llc initiated holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.33 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $26.06. The stock is now traded at around $22.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 3,372,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Armistice Capital, Llc initiated holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $298.8 and $336.13, with an estimated average price of $317.81. The stock is now traded at around $342.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 256,462 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Armistice Capital, Llc initiated holding in Target Hospitality Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.17 and $4.54, with an estimated average price of $3.29. The stock is now traded at around $3.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 191,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Armistice Capital, Llc initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.52 and $76.68, with an estimated average price of $67.02. The stock is now traded at around $77.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 632,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Armistice Capital, Llc initiated holding in Haemonetics Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $118.56, with an estimated average price of $71.78. The stock is now traded at around $60.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 624,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Armistice Capital, Llc initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.93 and $187.04, with an estimated average price of $170.49. The stock is now traded at around $162.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 257,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Armistice Capital, Llc added to a holding in Travere Therapeutics Inc by 143.97%. The purchase prices were between $14.11 and $26.4, with an estimated average price of $19.83. The stock is now traded at around $21.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 5,748,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Armistice Capital, Llc added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 367.43%. The purchase prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46. The stock is now traded at around $404.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 155,994 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Armistice Capital, Llc added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 53.06%. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $198.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Armistice Capital, Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 203.33%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $41.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 1,092,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Armistice Capital, Llc added to a holding in PTC Therapeutics Inc by 49.86%. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $49.37, with an estimated average price of $42.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 2,092,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Armistice Capital, Llc added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 27.78%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $346.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 368,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Armistice Capital, Llc sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1.

Armistice Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Lantheus Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $19.51 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91.

Armistice Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The sale prices were between $180.5 and $208.59, with an estimated average price of $195.71.

Armistice Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.

Armistice Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The sale prices were between $113.48 and $139.64, with an estimated average price of $125.04.

Armistice Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21.