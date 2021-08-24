Logo
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc Buys NeoPhotonics Corp, Ciena Corp, MaxLinear Inc, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Bandwidth Inc, DocuSign Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys NeoPhotonics Corp, Ciena Corp, MaxLinear Inc, Viavi Solutions Inc, Harmonic Inc, sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Bandwidth Inc, DocuSign Inc, NavSight Holdings Inc, NavSight Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc owns 41 stocks with a total value of $64 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BOARDMAN BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boardman+bay+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BOARDMAN BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Ciena Corp (CIEN) - 91,000 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 355.00%
  2. NeoPhotonics Corp (NPTN) - 493,190 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 140811.43%
  3. MaxLinear Inc (MXL) - 96,482 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 394.78%
  4. II-VI Inc (IIVI) - 52,379 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.76%
  5. Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) - 183,000 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1730.00%
New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $41.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $145.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $71.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $108.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $161.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 2,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $219.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 2,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NeoPhotonics Corp (NPTN)

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in NeoPhotonics Corp by 140811.43%. The purchase prices were between $8.63 and $12.75, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $8.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.91%. The holding were 493,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ciena Corp (CIEN)

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Ciena Corp by 355.00%. The purchase prices were between $49.52 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.35%. The holding were 91,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MaxLinear Inc (MXL)

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in MaxLinear Inc by 394.78%. The purchase prices were between $31.96 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $37.24. The stock is now traded at around $51.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.15%. The holding were 96,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV)

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Viavi Solutions Inc by 1730.00%. The purchase prices were between $15.7 and $17.94, with an estimated average price of $16.85. The stock is now traded at around $16.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.8%. The holding were 183,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Harmonic Inc (HLIT)

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Harmonic Inc by 777.29%. The purchase prices were between $6.73 and $8.81, with an estimated average price of $7.66. The stock is now traded at around $9.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM)

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $25.29 and $30.29, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $28.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Dropbox Inc (DBX)

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $24.44 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $27.31.

Sold Out: DZS Inc (DZSI)

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in DZS Inc. The sale prices were between $13.97 and $23.09, with an estimated average price of $17.3.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.

Sold Out: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX)

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $22.77 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.52.

Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of BOARDMAN BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. BOARDMAN BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BOARDMAN BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BOARDMAN BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BOARDMAN BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
