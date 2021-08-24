Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc Buys NeoPhotonics Corp, Ciena Corp, MaxLinear Inc, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Bandwidth Inc, DocuSign Inc

- New Purchases: UBER, SPLK, MU, AMD, BABA, NVDA, HIMX, VLDR, NFLX, VUZI,
- Added Positions: NPTN, CIEN, MXL, VIAV, HLIT, TSEM, WDC, MRVL, CASA, WDAY, LASR, SONO, AAOI, FEYE, HMTV, GAN, SQNS, COMM, IIVI,
- Reduced Positions: PTON, BAND, DOCU, NSH, NSH, LITE, ANET, AMBA, BOX, PANW,
- Sold Out: DBX, DZSI, AMZN, SHOP, MX, PENN, MILE, MTSI, GOOGL, NOW, AVT, VICR, MELI, COHR,
- Ciena Corp (CIEN) - 91,000 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 355.00%
- NeoPhotonics Corp (NPTN) - 493,190 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 140811.43%
- MaxLinear Inc (MXL) - 96,482 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 394.78%
- II-VI Inc (IIVI) - 52,379 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.76%
- Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) - 183,000 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1730.00%
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $41.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $145.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $71.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $108.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $161.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 2,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $219.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 2,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NeoPhotonics Corp (NPTN)
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in NeoPhotonics Corp by 140811.43%. The purchase prices were between $8.63 and $12.75, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $8.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.91%. The holding were 493,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ciena Corp (CIEN)
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Ciena Corp by 355.00%. The purchase prices were between $49.52 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.35%. The holding were 91,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MaxLinear Inc (MXL)
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in MaxLinear Inc by 394.78%. The purchase prices were between $31.96 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $37.24. The stock is now traded at around $51.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.15%. The holding were 96,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV)
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Viavi Solutions Inc by 1730.00%. The purchase prices were between $15.7 and $17.94, with an estimated average price of $16.85. The stock is now traded at around $16.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.8%. The holding were 183,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Harmonic Inc (HLIT)
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Harmonic Inc by 777.29%. The purchase prices were between $6.73 and $8.81, with an estimated average price of $7.66. The stock is now traded at around $9.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM)
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $25.29 and $30.29, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $28.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Dropbox Inc (DBX)
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $24.44 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $27.31.Sold Out: DZS Inc (DZSI)
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in DZS Inc. The sale prices were between $13.97 and $23.09, with an estimated average price of $17.3.Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.Sold Out: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX)
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $22.77 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.52.Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.
