Aviva Holdings Ltd. Buys Pampa Energia SA

Investment company Aviva Holdings Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Pampa Energia SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aviva Holdings Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Aviva Holdings Ltd. owns 3 stocks with a total value of $704 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) - 3,135,966 shares, 71.94% of the total portfolio.
- Inseego Corp (INSG) - 19,580,334 shares, 28.06% of the total portfolio.
- Pampa Energia SA (PAM) - 1,200,019 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
Aviva Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Pampa Energia SA. The purchase prices were between $13.35 and $17.48, with an estimated average price of $15.12. The stock is now traded at around $15.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,200,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.
