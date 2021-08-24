Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC Buys , Proofpoint Inc, , Sells , RealPage Inc,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys , Proofpoint Inc, , , At Home Group Inc, sells , RealPage Inc, , , Extended Stay America Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC owns 225 stocks with a total value of $670 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vivaldi+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

(PRAH) - 287,045 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. New Position Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) - 253,075 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. New Position (ALXN) - 237,142 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 889.87% (BPY) - 1,906,639 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. New Position At Home Group Inc (HOME) - 954,560 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. New Position

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.07%. The holding were 287,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $175.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.56%. The holding were 253,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $17.62 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.39%. The holding were 1,906,639 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in At Home Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.17 and $37.73, with an estimated average price of $33.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.25%. The holding were 954,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.89%. The holding were 424,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $13.13 and $15.88, with an estimated average price of $14.61. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 1,341,409 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in by 889.87%. The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.84%. The holding were 237,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in by 203.33%. The purchase prices were between $44.03 and $44.5, with an estimated average price of $44.28. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 270,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in by 31.70%. The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 632,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 2066.69%. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.85, with an estimated average price of $10.29. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 414,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Fusion Acquisition Corp by 892.47%. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 396,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in NextGen Acquisition Corp by 2382.21%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $8.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 312,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $22.45, with an estimated average price of $22.42.