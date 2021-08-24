Logo
Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC Buys , Proofpoint Inc, , Sells , RealPage Inc,

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys , Proofpoint Inc, , , At Home Group Inc, sells , RealPage Inc, , , Extended Stay America Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC owns 225 stocks with a total value of $670 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vivaldi+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC
  1. (PRAH) - 287,045 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) - 253,075 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. (ALXN) - 237,142 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 889.87%
  4. (BPY) - 1,906,639 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. At Home Group Inc (HOME) - 954,560 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: (PRAH)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.07%. The holding were 287,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $175.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.56%. The holding were 253,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: (BPY)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $17.62 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.39%. The holding were 1,906,639 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: At Home Group Inc (HOME)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in At Home Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.17 and $37.73, with an estimated average price of $33.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.25%. The holding were 954,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.89%. The holding were 424,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: (BPFH)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $13.13 and $15.88, with an estimated average price of $14.61. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 1,341,409 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (ALXN)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in by 889.87%. The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.84%. The holding were 237,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (NAV)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in by 203.33%. The purchase prices were between $44.03 and $44.5, with an estimated average price of $44.28. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 270,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (WORK)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in by 31.70%. The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 632,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 2066.69%. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.85, with an estimated average price of $10.29. The stock is now traded at around $9.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 414,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fusion Acquisition Corp (FUSE)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Fusion Acquisition Corp by 892.47%. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 396,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NextGen Acquisition Corp (NGAC)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in NextGen Acquisition Corp by 2382.21%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $8.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 312,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Sold Out: (GWPH)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Sold Out: (IPHI)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Sold Out: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.

Sold Out: Pluralsight Inc (PS)

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $22.45, with an estimated average price of $22.42.



Here is the complete portfolio of Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
