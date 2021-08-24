Bienville Capital Management, LLC Buys WM Technology Inc, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, ContextLogic Inc, Sells Waitr Holdings Inc, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Intel Corp

New Purchases: MAPS, ICSH, STEM, TWTR, CRWD, NOBL, HYMC, STNE, DLO, ARKK, SMOG, SPLK,

MAPS, ICSH, STEM, TWTR, CRWD, NOBL, HYMC, STNE, DLO, ARKK, SMOG, SPLK, Added Positions: WISH, FB, CMPS, FSR, AMZN, EEM, RBLX, RUN, GOOGL, AAPL, SPY, ITUB, MSFT, SE, MELI, CCJ, SLV, U, PAGS, SPOT, VALE, Z, GDX, GDXJ, PID, LOW, CRM, EWW, VIG, SQ,

WISH, FB, CMPS, FSR, AMZN, EEM, RBLX, RUN, GOOGL, AAPL, SPY, ITUB, MSFT, SE, MELI, CCJ, SLV, U, PAGS, SPOT, VALE, Z, GDX, GDXJ, PID, LOW, CRM, EWW, VIG, SQ, Reduced Positions: WTRH, CF, INTC, LVS, GDRX, RSX, NXE, XLE, PPLT, ICLN, MAR, V, BYD, MSOS, AES, DNN, PG, GL, XP, NSC, WORK, GREK, ASAN, RF, TSLA, ULTA, ET, ABBV, NUE,

WTRH, CF, INTC, LVS, GDRX, RSX, NXE, XLE, PPLT, ICLN, MAR, V, BYD, MSOS, AES, DNN, PG, GL, XP, NSC, WORK, GREK, ASAN, RF, TSLA, ULTA, ET, ABBV, NUE, Sold Out: JETS, SSPK, SIX, PVG, HLT, AL, LYV, AZUL, HYLN, GOL, WMT, VZ, AMD, EWJ, GDS, MUFG, MGM, NEM, FIVN, HOG, RTP, SUPV, ATOS, BTU, KWEB,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WM Technology Inc, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, ContextLogic Inc, Facebook Inc, Stem Inc, sells Waitr Holdings Inc, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Intel Corp, Las Vegas Sands Corp, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bienville Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Bienville Capital Management, LLC owns 133 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bienville Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bienville+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,000,000 shares, 35.56% of the total portfolio. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 4,007,300 shares, 11.31% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 2,251,900 shares, 10.32% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 777,200 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 199,100 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in WM Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $15.08. The stock is now traded at around $13.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 392,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 112,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Stem Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $36.81, with an estimated average price of $25.86. The stock is now traded at around $23.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 142,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 65,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $245.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.84 and $92.96, with an estimated average price of $90.14. The stock is now traded at around $93.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ContextLogic Inc by 133.73%. The purchase prices were between $7.74 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $11.87. The stock is now traded at around $6.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 756,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 1136.34%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $363.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 17,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Compass Pathways PLC by 616.99%. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $35.75. The stock is now traded at around $32.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 107,549 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Fisker Inc by 149.93%. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $14.82. The stock is now traded at around $13.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 208,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.65%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 140,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 35.15%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3265.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The sale prices were between $24.07 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $26.13.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $13.98 and $20.21, with an estimated average price of $17.11.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $41.21 and $49.09, with an estimated average price of $45.17.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pretium Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $9.31 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $10.92.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.29 and $130.39, with an estimated average price of $124.77.

Bienville Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Air Lease Corp. The sale prices were between $41.73 and $49.64, with an estimated average price of $46.54.