Bienville Capital Management, LLC Buys WM Technology Inc, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, ContextLogic Inc, Sells Waitr Holdings Inc, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Intel Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Bienville Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys WM Technology Inc, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, ContextLogic Inc, Facebook Inc, Stem Inc, sells Waitr Holdings Inc, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Intel Corp, Las Vegas Sands Corp, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bienville Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Bienville Capital Management, LLC owns 133 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bienville Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bienville+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bienville Capital Management, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,000,000 shares, 35.56% of the total portfolio.
  2. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 4,007,300 shares, 11.31% of the total portfolio.
  3. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 2,251,900 shares, 10.32% of the total portfolio.
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 777,200 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio.
  5. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 199,100 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: WM Technology Inc (MAPS)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in WM Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $15.08. The stock is now traded at around $13.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 392,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 112,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Stem Inc (STEM)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Stem Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $36.81, with an estimated average price of $25.86. The stock is now traded at around $23.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 142,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 65,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $245.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.84 and $92.96, with an estimated average price of $90.14. The stock is now traded at around $93.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ContextLogic Inc (WISH)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ContextLogic Inc by 133.73%. The purchase prices were between $7.74 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $11.87. The stock is now traded at around $6.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 756,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 1136.34%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $363.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 17,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Compass Pathways PLC (CMPS)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Compass Pathways PLC by 616.99%. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $35.75. The stock is now traded at around $32.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 107,549 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fisker Inc (FSR)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Fisker Inc by 149.93%. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $14.82. The stock is now traded at around $13.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 208,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.65%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 140,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 35.15%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3265.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The sale prices were between $24.07 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $26.13.

Sold Out: Silver Spike Acquisition Corp (SSPK)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $13.98 and $20.21, with an estimated average price of $17.11.

Sold Out: Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $41.21 and $49.09, with an estimated average price of $45.17.

Sold Out: Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pretium Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $9.31 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $10.92.

Sold Out: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.29 and $130.39, with an estimated average price of $124.77.

Sold Out: Air Lease Corp (AL)

Bienville Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Air Lease Corp. The sale prices were between $41.73 and $49.64, with an estimated average price of $46.54.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bienville Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Bienville Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bienville Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bienville Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bienville Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
