SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Buys Cameco Corp, Newmont Corp, Linde PLC, Sells Range Resources Corp, Antero Resources Corp, PDC Energy Inc

- New Purchases: CCJ, NEM, HBM,
- Added Positions: LIN, RIO, LNG, SQM,
- Reduced Positions: RRC, AR, PDCE, PXD, TRQ,
For the details of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sailingstone+capital+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC
- Range Resources Corp (RRC) - 9,322,576 shares, 30.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.03%
- Antero Resources Corp (AR) - 9,289,328 shares, 27.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.72%
- Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ) - 4,891,088 shares, 16.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57%
- PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) - 1,069,273 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.06%
- Cameco Corp (CCJ) - 1,015,696 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
SailingStone Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Cameco Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $21.63, with an estimated average price of $18.83. The stock is now traded at around $16.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.72%. The holding were 1,015,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)
SailingStone Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $57.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 171,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM)
SailingStone Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Hudbay Minerals Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.07 and $9.26, with an estimated average price of $7.47. The stock is now traded at around $5.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Linde PLC (LIN)
SailingStone Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Linde PLC by 44.13%. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $312.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 27,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
SailingStone Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 62.32%. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $73.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 53,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC. Also check out:
1. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SailingStone Capital Partners LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment