SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Buys Cameco Corp, Newmont Corp, Linde PLC, Sells Range Resources Corp, Antero Resources Corp, PDC Energy Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cameco Corp, Newmont Corp, Linde PLC, Rio Tinto PLC, Hudbay Minerals Inc, sells Range Resources Corp, Antero Resources Corp, PDC Energy Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC. As of 2021Q2, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC owns 12 stocks with a total value of $511 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Range Resources Corp (RRC) - 9,322,576 shares, 30.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.03% Antero Resources Corp (AR) - 9,289,328 shares, 27.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.72% Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ) - 4,891,088 shares, 16.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57% PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) - 1,069,273 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.06% Cameco Corp (CCJ) - 1,015,696 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. New Position

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Cameco Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $21.63, with an estimated average price of $18.83. The stock is now traded at around $16.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.72%. The holding were 1,015,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $57.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 171,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Hudbay Minerals Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.07 and $9.26, with an estimated average price of $7.47. The stock is now traded at around $5.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Linde PLC by 44.13%. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $312.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 27,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 62.32%. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $73.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 53,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.