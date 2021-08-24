BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Buys 51job Inc, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund,

- New Purchases: JOBS, KWEB, ANGL, NAACU, BTRS, AQNU, PFSI, HCCCU, YAC, KLAQU, CFFEU, ANZUU, LUXAU, FINMU, SCLEU, NMMCU, DMYI, VTIQU, VTIQU, LCAP, SWBK.U, FTVIU, THMAU, PIPP.U, CAS.U, IIIIU, RMGB, TCACU, MACC.U, SBII.U, FTPAU, THCA, RAAC, TACA.U, SSAAU, CFACU, CFFVU, ALTU, NSTB, ARRWU, EQD.U, APSG.U, FCAC, NGAB.U, TBCPU, DNAD, DNAB, DNAC, DNAA, CFAC, PRSRU, STRE.U, AMZN, DLCAU, CCJ, FVAM, GPACU, GPACU, CPTK.U, BITE.U, TETCU, VGII.U, JUGGU, EOCW.U, VCVC, LHC.U, LHC.U, POWRU, CFVIU, NGCAU, CMLTU, VYGG.U, PACE.U, PTICU, ROT.U, GNACU, KRNLU, MRAC, PSAGU, PACX, ENFA, FRWAU, PTOCU, SPKBU, PLMIU, CRZNU, FORE, UGIC, DCRC, AEP, AMC, NGACU, VCVCU, CMIIU, NBSTU, NIMC, PIAI.U, MOTN, OMEG, AES, LWACU, CAS, ASAXU, TWLVU, LEGAU, BSX, TWND.U, IPOF, MACQU, HCNEU, HACK, GOOGL, TWND, HCAQ, ZWRKU, ABGI, VPCC, LCA, LCA, ROKU, LIVKU, NEEPP, NEEPP, DFNS, VIH, HCICU, WPCA.U, EBACU, GGPI, SQ, CHFW, CAHCU, FSII, CAHC, ATIP, S, S, MYPS, INTA, ARKG, ERTH, ESPO, TAN, MO, AMAT, MA, CRSP, ELAN, TWCT, JYAC, NGAC, GWAC, FLACU, DHHCU, LVOX, ARKQ, IWO, LIT, AXP, VIAC, COF, COP, DE, EOG, FCX, NVAX, OXY, LIN, UONEK, VLO, CMG, MELI, NCLH, NEP, TDOC, TTD, SNAP, SPOT, UPST, ITQRU, TVAC, ROSS.U, FYBR, MQ, TASK, IAS, ARKK, ARKW, BSJM, BSJN, FDN, IJR, SCHW, DHI, DVN, MRO, SWKS, TK, GNRC, RUN, ARYD,
- Added Positions: BABA, NRG, NFH, CO, EEM, HZAC, WTRU, HZON, BSJL, GFLU, GSAH, DCUE, AONE, EMB, BOTZ, ETSY, ROBO, AOR, USMV, VIG, QUAL, MOAT, DSI, DGRW, CFXA, FAN, PKW, CHNGU, NMR,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, XLE, LQD, HYG, XLF, HTPA.U, ATCX, FSNB.U, IPOF.U, CLAA.U, TLGA.U, CVII.U, CHPMU, CPSR.U, HZAC.U, FPAC.U, FPAC.U, MAAC, WPF, FVIV.U, GLD, FWAA, SOLN, SPFR, FACA.U, SFTW, EWW, BOAS.U, DHBCU, PHB, EWZ, TWNI.U, NEEPO, ISOS.U, DTOCU, IFFT, URA, GUNR, IGF, CGW, GLBLU, ACEV, PCGU, UBER, FTSI, XMLV, VYM, BDX, VBR, PRF, FNDX, SWK,
- Sold Out: CBPO, KRE, WPF.U, BP, HEC, RDS.A, YAC.U, TSIAU, CTAQU, FTOCU, THBR, AEPPZ, ACAC, COOLU, MIT.U, LCY, CRSA, IGACU, TEKKU, NMIH, LGACU, CND.U, HIIIU, SNRHU, ARYA, VSPR, NDACU, AACQ, FAII, AAC.U, AESC, GSAH.U, DKNG, SEAH.U, DHCAU, DTP, CMLFU, DMYI.U, OEPWU, SLAC.U, SLAMU, FRXB.U, LVRAU, CCX, NEEPQ, RBAC.U, ATAC.U, MRACU, HLAHU, TBA, ENNVU, CHAA.U, NVSAU, VELOU, PAYA, CLIM.U, EMLC, AACQU, CAPA, ASPL, ANAC.U, FRSGU, BKLN, CMLF, HAACU, SPRQ.U, ENPH, AONE.U, CLII.U, CLII, SJIV, HECCU, LMACU, FTCV, TMAC.U, GSEVU, SRE, ELAT, EDTXU, EDTXU, OHPAU, LCAHU, LCAHU, KKR, BL, ALUS, OSH, FIII, FTOC, PHICU, FSRXU, GIIXU, LOKM.U, ACTDU, TWTR, EVBG, BSN.U, AGC, GMIIU, PFDRU, EJFAU, BIDU, FOUR, NRACU, TWNT.U, GTPAU, SHAK, FSLY, BLOK, CUT, FTCS, IWM, JNK, WOOD,
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,091,500 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio.
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 4,000,000 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio.
- ISHARES TRUST (EMB) - 2,055,300 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio.
- NRG Energy Inc (NRG) - 4,275,888 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.46%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 364,200 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio.
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in 51job Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.33 and $78.9, with an estimated average price of $69.6. The stock is now traded at around $73.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 1,350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.17 and $79.75, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $45.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VANECK VECTORS ETF (ANGL)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.39 and $32.69, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $32.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 916,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: North Atlantic Acquisition Corp (NAACU)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in North Atlantic Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.881200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,970,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQNU)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.66 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.09. The stock is now traded at around $51.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTRS Holdings Inc (BTRS)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in BTRS Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.87 and $16.24, with an estimated average price of $14.45. The stock is now traded at around $11.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,767,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 262.69%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $161.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 326,423 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in NRG Energy Inc by 22.46%. The purchase prices were between $32.15 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $36.21. The stock is now traded at around $43.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 4,275,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: New Frontier Health Corp (NFH)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in New Frontier Health Corp by 152.43%. The purchase prices were between $11.08 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $11.22. The stock is now traded at around $11.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,700,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Global Cord Blood Corp (CO)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Global Cord Blood Corp by 1290.87%. The purchase prices were between $4.46 and $6.22, with an estimated average price of $5.23. The stock is now traded at around $4.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,199,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 233.33%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Horizon Acquisition Corp (HZAC)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp by 180.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,050,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (CBPO)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $117.88 and $119.99, with an estimated average price of $118.25.Sold Out: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03.Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF.U)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.39 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $10.77.Sold Out: Hudson Executive Investment Corp (HEC)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $8.14 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.83.Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $24.26 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $26.17.Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)
BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $37.77 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $39.74.
