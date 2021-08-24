BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Buys 51job Inc, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund,

St Helier, Y9, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys 51job Inc, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, NRG Energy Inc, VANECK VECTORS ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, , SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owns 470 stocks with a total value of $5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,091,500 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 4,000,000 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. ISHARES TRUST (EMB) - 2,055,300 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. NRG Energy Inc (NRG) - 4,275,888 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.46% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 364,200 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in 51job Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.33 and $78.9, with an estimated average price of $69.6. The stock is now traded at around $73.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 1,350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.17 and $79.75, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $45.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.39 and $32.69, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $32.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 916,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in North Atlantic Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.881200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,970,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.66 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.09. The stock is now traded at around $51.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in BTRS Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.87 and $16.24, with an estimated average price of $14.45. The stock is now traded at around $11.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,767,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 262.69%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $161.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 326,423 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in NRG Energy Inc by 22.46%. The purchase prices were between $32.15 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $36.21. The stock is now traded at around $43.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 4,275,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in New Frontier Health Corp by 152.43%. The purchase prices were between $11.08 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $11.22. The stock is now traded at around $11.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,700,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Global Cord Blood Corp by 1290.87%. The purchase prices were between $4.46 and $6.22, with an estimated average price of $5.23. The stock is now traded at around $4.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,199,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 233.33%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp by 180.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,050,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $117.88 and $119.99, with an estimated average price of $118.25.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.39 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $10.77.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $8.14 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.83.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $24.26 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $26.17.

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $37.77 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $39.74.