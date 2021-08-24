BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Buys 51job Inc, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund,

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Buys 51job Inc, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund,

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
St Helier, Y9, based Investment company BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys 51job Inc, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, NRG Energy Inc, VANECK VECTORS ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, , SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owns 470 stocks with a total value of $5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bluecrest+capital+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,091,500 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio.
  2. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 4,000,000 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio.
  3. ISHARES TRUST (EMB) - 2,055,300 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio.
  4. NRG Energy Inc (NRG) - 4,275,888 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.46%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 364,200 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: 51job Inc (JOBS)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in 51job Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.33 and $78.9, with an estimated average price of $69.6. The stock is now traded at around $73.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 1,350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.17 and $79.75, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $45.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VANECK VECTORS ETF (ANGL)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.39 and $32.69, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $32.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 916,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: North Atlantic Acquisition Corp (NAACU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in North Atlantic Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.881200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,970,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQNU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.66 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.09. The stock is now traded at around $51.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTRS Holdings Inc (BTRS)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in BTRS Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.87 and $16.24, with an estimated average price of $14.45. The stock is now traded at around $11.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,767,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 262.69%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $161.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 326,423 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in NRG Energy Inc by 22.46%. The purchase prices were between $32.15 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $36.21. The stock is now traded at around $43.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 4,275,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: New Frontier Health Corp (NFH)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in New Frontier Health Corp by 152.43%. The purchase prices were between $11.08 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $11.22. The stock is now traded at around $11.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,700,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Global Cord Blood Corp (CO)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Global Cord Blood Corp by 1290.87%. The purchase prices were between $4.46 and $6.22, with an estimated average price of $5.23. The stock is now traded at around $4.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,199,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 233.33%. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Horizon Acquisition Corp (HZAC)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp by 180.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,050,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (CBPO)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $117.88 and $119.99, with an estimated average price of $118.25.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03.

Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF.U)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.39 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $10.77.

Sold Out: Hudson Executive Investment Corp (HEC)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $8.14 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.83.

Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $24.26 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $26.17.

Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $37.77 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $39.74.



Here is the complete portfolio of BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd. Also check out:

1. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider