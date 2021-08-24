Hitchwood Capital Management LP Buys Farfetch, Coinbase Global Inc, DoorDash Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Booking Holdings Inc

New Purchases: FTCH, COIN, DASH, COUP, CHTR, PAYC, CVS, TTWO, CHGG, TMUS, STNE, AXTA, ATVI, APP, FUTU, SAM, FVRR, U, WFC,

FTCH, COIN, DASH, COUP, CHTR, PAYC, CVS, TTWO, CHGG, TMUS, STNE, AXTA, ATVI, APP, FUTU, SAM, FVRR, U, WFC, Added Positions: FB, ADSK, CVNA, RBLX, LMND, ADS, BSY,

FB, ADSK, CVNA, RBLX, LMND, ADS, BSY, Reduced Positions: MSFT, GOOGL, BA, NFLX, MTCH, DOCU, TWLO, Z, SPOT,

MSFT, GOOGL, BA, NFLX, MTCH, DOCU, TWLO, Z, SPOT, Sold Out: MA, DIS, BKNG, GE, LYV, CME, ANTM, UBER, SYF, GPS, LYFT, EL, QSR, NVTA, NTLA, TRIP,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Farfetch, Coinbase Global Inc, DoorDash Inc, Coupa Software Inc, Facebook Inc, sells Mastercard Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Booking Holdings Inc, General Electric Co, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hitchwood Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Hitchwood Capital Management LP owns 65 stocks with a total value of $5.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hitchwood Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hitchwood+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 3,156,000 shares, 24.78% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 3,230,000 shares, 21.00% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 61,000 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Square Inc (SQ) - 550,000 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Snap Inc (SNAP) - 1,800,000 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio.

Hitchwood Capital Management LP initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $40.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 1,150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hitchwood Capital Management LP initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $256.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 185,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hitchwood Capital Management LP initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $183.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 240,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hitchwood Capital Management LP initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.36 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $247.92. The stock is now traded at around $224.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hitchwood Capital Management LP initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65. The stock is now traded at around $797.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hitchwood Capital Management LP initiated holding in Paycom Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.49 and $401.1, with an estimated average price of $354.67. The stock is now traded at around $476.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hitchwood Capital Management LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 41.86%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $363.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 305,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hitchwood Capital Management LP added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $336.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hitchwood Capital Management LP added to a holding in Carvana Co by 114.29%. The purchase prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $357.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hitchwood Capital Management LP added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $85.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hitchwood Capital Management LP added to a holding in Lemonade Inc by 190.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.17 and $111.9, with an estimated average price of $90.9. The stock is now traded at around $73.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 145,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hitchwood Capital Management LP added to a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp by 60.15%. The purchase prices were between $102.01 and $124.87, with an estimated average price of $113.45. The stock is now traded at around $90.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 176,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hitchwood Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.

Hitchwood Capital Management LP sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.

Hitchwood Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.

Hitchwood Capital Management LP sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Hitchwood Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $75.12 and $92.6, with an estimated average price of $85.82.

Hitchwood Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $201.02 and $218.85, with an estimated average price of $211.07.