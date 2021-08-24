Hitchwood Capital Management LP Buys Farfetch, Coinbase Global Inc, DoorDash Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Booking Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: FTCH, COIN, DASH, COUP, CHTR, PAYC, CVS, TTWO, CHGG, TMUS, STNE, AXTA, ATVI, APP, FUTU, SAM, FVRR, U, WFC,
- Added Positions: FB, ADSK, CVNA, RBLX, LMND, ADS, BSY,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, GOOGL, BA, NFLX, MTCH, DOCU, TWLO, Z, SPOT,
- Sold Out: MA, DIS, BKNG, GE, LYV, CME, ANTM, UBER, SYF, GPS, LYFT, EL, QSR, NVTA, NTLA, TRIP,
For the details of Hitchwood Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hitchwood+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Hitchwood Capital Management LP
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 3,156,000 shares, 24.78% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 3,230,000 shares, 21.00% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 61,000 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio.
- Square Inc (SQ) - 550,000 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio.
- Snap Inc (SNAP) - 1,800,000 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio.
Hitchwood Capital Management LP initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $40.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 1,150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Hitchwood Capital Management LP initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $256.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 185,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Hitchwood Capital Management LP initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $183.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 240,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
Hitchwood Capital Management LP initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.36 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $247.92. The stock is now traded at around $224.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Hitchwood Capital Management LP initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65. The stock is now traded at around $797.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)
Hitchwood Capital Management LP initiated holding in Paycom Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.49 and $401.1, with an estimated average price of $354.67. The stock is now traded at around $476.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Hitchwood Capital Management LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 41.86%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $363.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 305,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Hitchwood Capital Management LP added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $336.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Carvana Co (CVNA)
Hitchwood Capital Management LP added to a holding in Carvana Co by 114.29%. The purchase prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $357.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Hitchwood Capital Management LP added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $85.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lemonade Inc (LMND)
Hitchwood Capital Management LP added to a holding in Lemonade Inc by 190.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.17 and $111.9, with an estimated average price of $90.9. The stock is now traded at around $73.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 145,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)
Hitchwood Capital Management LP added to a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp by 60.15%. The purchase prices were between $102.01 and $124.87, with an estimated average price of $113.45. The stock is now traded at around $90.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 176,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Hitchwood Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Hitchwood Capital Management LP sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Hitchwood Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Hitchwood Capital Management LP sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)
Hitchwood Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $75.12 and $92.6, with an estimated average price of $85.82.Sold Out: CME Group Inc (CME)
Hitchwood Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $201.02 and $218.85, with an estimated average price of $211.07.
Here is the complete portfolio of Hitchwood Capital Management LP. Also check out:
1. Hitchwood Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hitchwood Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hitchwood Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hitchwood Capital Management LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment