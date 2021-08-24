Hitchwood Capital Management LP Buys Farfetch, Coinbase Global Inc, DoorDash Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Booking Holdings Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hitchwood Capital Management LP Buys Farfetch, Coinbase Global Inc, DoorDash Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Booking Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Hitchwood Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Farfetch, Coinbase Global Inc, DoorDash Inc, Coupa Software Inc, Facebook Inc, sells Mastercard Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Booking Holdings Inc, General Electric Co, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hitchwood Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Hitchwood Capital Management LP owns 65 stocks with a total value of $5.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hitchwood Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hitchwood+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hitchwood Capital Management LP
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 3,156,000 shares, 24.78% of the total portfolio.
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 3,230,000 shares, 21.00% of the total portfolio.
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 61,000 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio.
  4. Square Inc (SQ) - 550,000 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio.
  5. Snap Inc (SNAP) - 1,800,000 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

Hitchwood Capital Management LP initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $40.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 1,150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Hitchwood Capital Management LP initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $256.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 185,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Hitchwood Capital Management LP initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $183.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 240,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Hitchwood Capital Management LP initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.36 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $247.92. The stock is now traded at around $224.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Hitchwood Capital Management LP initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65. The stock is now traded at around $797.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Hitchwood Capital Management LP initiated holding in Paycom Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.49 and $401.1, with an estimated average price of $354.67. The stock is now traded at around $476.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Hitchwood Capital Management LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 41.86%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $363.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 305,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Hitchwood Capital Management LP added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $336.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Carvana Co (CVNA)

Hitchwood Capital Management LP added to a holding in Carvana Co by 114.29%. The purchase prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $357.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Hitchwood Capital Management LP added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $85.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lemonade Inc (LMND)

Hitchwood Capital Management LP added to a holding in Lemonade Inc by 190.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.17 and $111.9, with an estimated average price of $90.9. The stock is now traded at around $73.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 145,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)

Hitchwood Capital Management LP added to a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp by 60.15%. The purchase prices were between $102.01 and $124.87, with an estimated average price of $113.45. The stock is now traded at around $90.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 176,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Hitchwood Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Hitchwood Capital Management LP sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Hitchwood Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Hitchwood Capital Management LP sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)

Hitchwood Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $75.12 and $92.6, with an estimated average price of $85.82.

Sold Out: CME Group Inc (CME)

Hitchwood Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $201.02 and $218.85, with an estimated average price of $211.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hitchwood Capital Management LP. Also check out:

1. Hitchwood Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hitchwood Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hitchwood Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hitchwood Capital Management LP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider