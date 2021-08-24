Riverpark Capital Management Llc Buys RingCentral Inc, Farfetch, Snowflake Inc, Sells Snap Inc

For the details of RIVERPARK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/riverpark+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of RIVERPARK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Blackstone Inc (BX) - 119,041 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.83%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 38,453 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,801 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 64,751 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio.
- Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 112,320 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
Riverpark Capital Management Llc added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 32.62%. The purchase prices were between $235.53 and $330.51, with an estimated average price of $285.53. The stock is now traded at around $254.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 18,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
Riverpark Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 40.42%. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $40.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 68,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Riverpark Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 25.90%. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $276.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 19,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of RIVERPARK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
