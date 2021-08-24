Founders Fund IV Management, LLC Buys Compass Inc, Sells Upstart Holdings Inc

New Purchases: COMP,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Compass Inc, sells Upstart Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Founders Fund IV Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Founders Fund IV Management, LLC owns 2 stocks with a total value of $238 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Founders Fund IV Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/founders+fund+iv+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) - 10,274,783 shares, 92.67% of the total portfolio. Compass Inc (COMP) - 1,330,490 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. New Position Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Founders Fund IV Management, LLC initiated holding in Compass Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.93 and $20.15, with an estimated average price of $15.63. The stock is now traded at around $15.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.33%. The holding were 1,330,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Founders Fund IV Management, LLC sold out a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $84.05 and $170, with an estimated average price of $123.86.