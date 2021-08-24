Founders Fund IV Management, LLC Buys Compass Inc, Sells Upstart Holdings Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Founders Fund IV Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Compass Inc, sells Upstart Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Founders Fund IV Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Founders Fund IV Management, LLC owns 2 stocks with a total value of $238 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Founders Fund IV Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Founders Fund IV Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Founders Fund IV Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Founders Fund IV Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Founders Fund IV Management, LLC keeps buying
For the details of Founders Fund IV Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/founders+fund+iv+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Founders Fund IV Management, LLC
- Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) - 10,274,783 shares, 92.67% of the total portfolio.
- Compass Inc (COMP) - 1,330,490 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Founders Fund IV Management, LLC initiated holding in Compass Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.93 and $20.15, with an estimated average price of $15.63. The stock is now traded at around $15.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.33%. The holding were 1,330,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)
Founders Fund IV Management, LLC sold out a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $84.05 and $170, with an estimated average price of $123.86.
Here is the complete portfolio of Founders Fund IV Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Founders Fund IV Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Founders Fund IV Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Founders Fund IV Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Founders Fund IV Management, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment