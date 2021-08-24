VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Western Digital Corp, Xerox Holdings Corp, Zix Corp, Sells , Cloudera Inc, Benefitfocus Inc

- New Purchases: WDC, XRX, ZIXI, ENZ, COHU, CIR, KIRK, EXTN, MFGP, GSIT,
- Added Positions: KVHI,
- Sold Out: LEAF, CLDR, BNFT, CRTO, PLAB, NTNX,
For the details of VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/viex+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC
- A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) - 7,691,096 shares, 62.04% of the total portfolio.
- KVH Industries Inc (KVHI) - 1,068,597 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.74%
- Western Digital Corp (WDC) - 121,179 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX) - 232,696 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Zix Corp (ZIXI) - 748,977 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.38 and $77.17, with an estimated average price of $71.53. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.18%. The holding were 121,179 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX)
VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Xerox Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.85 and $25.32, with an estimated average price of $24.18. The stock is now traded at around $22.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 232,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Zix Corp (ZIXI)
VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Zix Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.65 and $7.92, with an estimated average price of $7.25. The stock is now traded at around $7.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 748,977 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ)
VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Enzo Biochem Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.86 and $3.61, with an estimated average price of $3.15. The stock is now traded at around $3.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 1,498,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cohu Inc (COHU)
VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cohu Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.58 and $50.3, with an estimated average price of $39.77. The stock is now traded at around $30.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 104,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Circor International Inc (CIR)
VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Circor International Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.34 and $39, with an estimated average price of $35.4. The stock is now traded at around $34.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 117,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: KVH Industries Inc (KVHI)
VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in KVH Industries Inc by 22.74%. The purchase prices were between $11.87 and $14.58, with an estimated average price of $13.51. The stock is now traded at around $10.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 1,068,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (LEAF)
VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $6.45 and $9.25, with an estimated average price of $8.57.Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)
VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $11.43 and $15.93, with an estimated average price of $13.55.Sold Out: Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT)
VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Benefitfocus Inc. The sale prices were between $13.47 and $14.91, with an estimated average price of $14.11.Sold Out: Criteo SA (CRTO)
VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Criteo SA. The sale prices were between $34.73 and $45.45, with an estimated average price of $38.4.Sold Out: Photronics Inc (PLAB)
VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Photronics Inc. The sale prices were between $11.94 and $14.32, with an estimated average price of $13.08.Sold Out: Nutanix Inc (NTNX)
VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nutanix Inc. The sale prices were between $26.47 and $39.95, with an estimated average price of $31.03.
Here is the complete portfolio of VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment