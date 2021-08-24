VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Western Digital Corp, Xerox Holdings Corp, Zix Corp, Sells , Cloudera Inc, Benefitfocus Inc

New Purchases: WDC, XRX, ZIXI, ENZ, COHU, CIR, KIRK, EXTN, MFGP, GSIT,

WDC, XRX, ZIXI, ENZ, COHU, CIR, KIRK, EXTN, MFGP, GSIT, Added Positions: KVHI,

KVHI, Sold Out: LEAF, CLDR, BNFT, CRTO, PLAB, NTNX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Western Digital Corp, Xerox Holdings Corp, Zix Corp, Enzo Biochem Inc, Cohu Inc, sells , Cloudera Inc, Benefitfocus Inc, Criteo SA, Photronics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC owns 13 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/viex+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) - 7,691,096 shares, 62.04% of the total portfolio. KVH Industries Inc (KVHI) - 1,068,597 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.74% Western Digital Corp (WDC) - 121,179 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. New Position Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX) - 232,696 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. New Position Zix Corp (ZIXI) - 748,977 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. New Position

VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.38 and $77.17, with an estimated average price of $71.53. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.18%. The holding were 121,179 shares as of 2021-06-30.

VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Xerox Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.85 and $25.32, with an estimated average price of $24.18. The stock is now traded at around $22.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 232,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.

VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Zix Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.65 and $7.92, with an estimated average price of $7.25. The stock is now traded at around $7.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 748,977 shares as of 2021-06-30.

VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Enzo Biochem Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.86 and $3.61, with an estimated average price of $3.15. The stock is now traded at around $3.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 1,498,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.

VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cohu Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.58 and $50.3, with an estimated average price of $39.77. The stock is now traded at around $30.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 104,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.

VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Circor International Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.34 and $39, with an estimated average price of $35.4. The stock is now traded at around $34.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 117,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.

VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in KVH Industries Inc by 22.74%. The purchase prices were between $11.87 and $14.58, with an estimated average price of $13.51. The stock is now traded at around $10.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 1,068,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.

VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $6.45 and $9.25, with an estimated average price of $8.57.

VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $11.43 and $15.93, with an estimated average price of $13.55.

VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Benefitfocus Inc. The sale prices were between $13.47 and $14.91, with an estimated average price of $14.11.

VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Criteo SA. The sale prices were between $34.73 and $45.45, with an estimated average price of $38.4.

VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Photronics Inc. The sale prices were between $11.94 and $14.32, with an estimated average price of $13.08.

VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nutanix Inc. The sale prices were between $26.47 and $39.95, with an estimated average price of $31.03.