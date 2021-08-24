Logo
FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF, Sells First Solar Inc, JM Smucker Co, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, sells First Solar Inc, JM Smucker Co, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC owns 1156 stocks with a total value of $378 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fintrust+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 38,293 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.43%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (MBB) - 115,692 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
  3. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) - 65,452 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,676 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
  5. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) - 116,376 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89%
New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ)

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.61 and $27, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $26.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 108,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR)

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $26.6, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 100,901 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.15 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $26.28. The stock is now traded at around $26.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 96,191 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 47,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.02 and $21.51, with an estimated average price of $17.82. The stock is now traded at around $16.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 101,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Enova International Inc (ENVA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Enova International Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.89 and $39.12, with an estimated average price of $35.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 62,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38.43%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $449.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 38,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 59.55%. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $32.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 160,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.19%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 93,966 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 369.77%. The purchase prices were between $50.7 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $50.83. The stock is now traded at around $50.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 33,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.69%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 37,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Workhorse Group Inc (WKHS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Workhorse Group Inc by 15625.00%. The purchase prices were between $7.48 and $17.2, with an estimated average price of $12.35. The stock is now traded at around $9.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 62,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: US Concrete Inc (USCR)

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in US Concrete Inc. The sale prices were between $54.09 and $75.69, with an estimated average price of $64.75.

Sold Out: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in KKR & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $48.85 and $60.76, with an estimated average price of $55.32.

Sold Out: Volkswagen AG (VOWA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Volkswagen AG. The sale prices were between $25.4 and $31.6, with an estimated average price of $28.31.

Sold Out: Fannie Mae (FNMAT.PFD)

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Fannie Mae. The sale prices were between $1.92 and $6.35, with an estimated average price of $5.59.

Sold Out: Loral Space & Communications Inc (LORL)

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Loral Space & Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $35.04 and $42.33, with an estimated average price of $37.98.

Sold Out: Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH)

FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $18.83 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $21.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FinTrust Capital Advisors, LLC keeps buying
