SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd Buys Alphabet Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Community Health Systems Inc, Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Apple Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells Community Health Systems Inc, Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd. As of 2021Q2, SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd owns 65 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 61,700 shares, 17.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.82% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 849,000 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 700,000 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 32,000 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. New Position PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 124,300 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.19%

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2800.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.37%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $219.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 95,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $260.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $357.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $322.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 26,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.68 and $87.38, with an estimated average price of $77.46. The stock is now traded at around $88.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 700.00%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $219.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 320,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd added to a holding in Apple Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 39.19%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $373.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 124,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $341.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 62.50%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $363.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 32,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd sold out a holding in Community Health Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $9.67 and $16.65, with an estimated average price of $13.6.

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81.

