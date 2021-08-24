Logo
SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd Buys Alphabet Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Community Health Systems Inc, Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Apple Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells Community Health Systems Inc, Tilray Inc, Tilray Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd. As of 2021Q2, SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd owns 65 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shanda+asset+management+holdings+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 61,700 shares, 17.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.82%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 849,000 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio.
  3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 700,000 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio.
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 32,000 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 124,300 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.19%
New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2800.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.37%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $219.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 95,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $260.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $357.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $322.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 26,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Chewy Inc (CHWY)

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.68 and $87.38, with an estimated average price of $77.46. The stock is now traded at around $88.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 700.00%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $219.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 320,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd added to a holding in Apple Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 39.19%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $373.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 124,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $341.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 62.50%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $363.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 32,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Community Health Systems Inc (CYH)

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd sold out a holding in Community Health Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $9.67 and $16.65, with an estimated average price of $13.6.

Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81.

Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81.



Here is the complete portfolio of SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd. Also check out:

1. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd keeps buying
