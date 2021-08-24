Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC Buys Apple Inc, JD.com Inc, Nike Inc, Sells Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, Boeing Co

- New Purchases: AAPL, JD, NKE, CRWD, PYPL, ULTA, GS, RH, FUTU, UPWK, IBM, AYX, ELY, TSLA, CELH, HIMX, PDD, BILI, STEM, COIN, PATH, DADA, SHOP, AMAT, CLF, PLUG, PUBM, SPWR, VTNR, ANVS,
- Added Positions: GM, SNAP,
- Reduced Positions: CPNG, RBLX, F,
- Sold Out: FB, GOOG, BA, FDX, SMH, TWTR, ADP, MA, ERIC, LYFT, LEN, AVYA, MELI, DT, DKNG, FLR, SWKS, TDC, PTON, BMBL, GOOS, TGTX, KALV, W, ABNB, ZI, IMTX, SLQT, GSAH,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 223,000 shares, 10.64% of the total portfolio.
- Snap Inc (SNAP) - 420,100 shares, 9.97% of the total portfolio.
- Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 111,500 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio.
- JD.com Inc (JD) - 143,416 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.43%. The holding were 134,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JD.com Inc (JD)
Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $65.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 143,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)
Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $169.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 62,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $245.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 38,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $276.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 31,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.26 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $327.7. The stock is now traded at around $370.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 20,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: General Motors Co (GM)
Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in General Motors Co by 40.72%. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $48.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 143,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Snap Inc by 42.36%. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $75.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 112,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62.Sold Out: VANECK VECTORS ETF (SMH)
Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The sale prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33.
