Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC Buys Apple Inc, JD.com Inc, Nike Inc, Sells Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, Boeing Co

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, JD.com Inc, Nike Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, Boeing Co, FedEx Corp, VANECK VECTORS ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC owns 51 stocks with a total value of $287 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 223,000 shares, 10.64% of the total portfolio. Snap Inc (SNAP) - 420,100 shares, 9.97% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 134,872 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. New Position Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 111,500 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. JD.com Inc (JD) - 143,416 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. New Position

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.43%. The holding were 134,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $65.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 143,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $169.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 62,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $245.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 38,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $276.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 31,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.26 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $327.7. The stock is now traded at around $370.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 20,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in General Motors Co by 40.72%. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $48.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 143,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Snap Inc by 42.36%. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $75.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 112,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56.

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62.

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The sale prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93.

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33.