Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC Buys Apple Inc, JD.com Inc, Nike Inc, Sells Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, Boeing Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC Buys Apple Inc, JD.com Inc, Nike Inc, Sells Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, Boeing Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, JD.com Inc, Nike Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, Boeing Co, FedEx Corp, VANECK VECTORS ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC owns 51 stocks with a total value of $287 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/crawford+lake+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 223,000 shares, 10.64% of the total portfolio.
  2. Snap Inc (SNAP) - 420,100 shares, 9.97% of the total portfolio.
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 134,872 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 111,500 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio.
  5. JD.com Inc (JD) - 143,416 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.43%. The holding were 134,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JD.com Inc (JD)

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $65.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 143,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $169.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 62,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $245.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 38,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $276.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 31,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.26 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $327.7. The stock is now traded at around $370.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 20,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in General Motors Co by 40.72%. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $48.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 143,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Snap Inc by 42.36%. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $75.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 112,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.

Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62.

Sold Out: VANECK VECTORS ETF (SMH)

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The sale prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93.

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Crawford Lake Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider