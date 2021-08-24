Tenzing Global Management, LLC Buys Criteo SA, VIZIO Holding Corp, Sells TripAdvisor Inc, DoorDash Inc, Ozon Holdings PLC

New Purchases: CRTO,

CRTO, Added Positions: UBER, VZIO,

UBER, VZIO, Reduced Positions: YELP, SCOR, RSVAU, TWOU, GOGO,

YELP, SCOR, RSVAU, TWOU, GOGO, Sold Out: TRIP, DASH, OZON,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Criteo SA, VIZIO Holding Corp, sells TripAdvisor Inc, DoorDash Inc, Ozon Holdings PLC, comScore Inc, Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tenzing Global Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Tenzing Global Management, LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $378 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tenzing Global Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tenzing+global+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 500,000 shares, 30.30% of the total portfolio. Brightcove Inc (BCOV) - 4,000,000 shares, 15.17% of the total portfolio. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 1,075,000 shares, 14.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.36% Gogo Inc (GOGO) - 4,250,000 shares, 12.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16% Yelp Inc (YELP) - 1,200,000 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.57%

Tenzing Global Management, LLC initiated holding in Criteo SA. The purchase prices were between $34.73 and $45.45, with an estimated average price of $38.4. The stock is now traded at around $37.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tenzing Global Management, LLC added to a holding in VIZIO Holding Corp by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $20.99 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $23.49. The stock is now traded at around $19.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 375,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tenzing Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The sale prices were between $39.78 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $45.42.

Tenzing Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25.

Tenzing Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ozon Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $51.71 and $66.23, with an estimated average price of $58.08.