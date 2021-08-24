Tenzing Global Management, LLC Buys Criteo SA, VIZIO Holding Corp, Sells TripAdvisor Inc, DoorDash Inc, Ozon Holdings PLC

- New Purchases: CRTO,
- Added Positions: UBER, VZIO,
- Reduced Positions: YELP, SCOR, RSVAU, TWOU, GOGO,
- Sold Out: TRIP, DASH, OZON,
These are the top 5 holdings of Tenzing Global Management, LLC
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 500,000 shares, 30.30% of the total portfolio.
- Brightcove Inc (BCOV) - 4,000,000 shares, 15.17% of the total portfolio.
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 1,075,000 shares, 14.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.36%
- Gogo Inc (GOGO) - 4,250,000 shares, 12.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
- Yelp Inc (YELP) - 1,200,000 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.57%
Tenzing Global Management, LLC initiated holding in Criteo SA. The purchase prices were between $34.73 and $45.45, with an estimated average price of $38.4. The stock is now traded at around $37.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: VIZIO Holding Corp (VZIO)
Tenzing Global Management, LLC added to a holding in VIZIO Holding Corp by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $20.99 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $23.49. The stock is now traded at around $19.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 375,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)
Tenzing Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The sale prices were between $39.78 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $45.42.Sold Out: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Tenzing Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25.Sold Out: Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON)
Tenzing Global Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ozon Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $51.71 and $66.23, with an estimated average price of $58.08.
Here is the complete portfolio of Tenzing Global Management, LLC. Also check out:
