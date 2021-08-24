Greenhouse Funds LLLP Buys Flowserve Corp, Evolent Health Inc, Blackbaud Inc, Sells State Street Corporation, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Kirkland Lake Gold

- New Purchases: FLS, EVH, TUEM, KEX, OII, XPER, ETACU, CRHC.U, DLCAU, JWSM.U, TBCPU, COLIU, NDACU, FRXB.U, RTPYU, VRSK,
- Added Positions: BLKB, EVOP, HQY, IR, NVT, INFN, NDSN, ZUO, OPRA, CSOD, WPF, PSFE, CHEF,
- Reduced Positions: SYNA, VSTO, DBX, DCI, KWR, VMI, CHGG,
- Sold Out: STT, PSTH, KL, ADT, TEX, LESL, CF, SLB, EFX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Greenhouse Funds LLLP
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 400,000 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio.
- Clarus Corp (CLAR) - 2,684,667 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio.
- Zuora Inc (ZUO) - 3,592,488 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.32%
- Synaptics Inc (SYNA) - 396,688 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.7%
- Infinera Corp (INFN) - 5,710,753 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.89%
Greenhouse Funds LLLP initiated holding in Flowserve Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.81 and $44.31, with an estimated average price of $41.27. The stock is now traded at around $38.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 662,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Evolent Health Inc (EVH)
Greenhouse Funds LLLP initiated holding in Evolent Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.43 and $21.78, with an estimated average price of $20.03. The stock is now traded at around $24.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 1,015,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tuesday Morning Corp (TUEM)
Greenhouse Funds LLLP initiated holding in Tuesday Morning Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.77 and $4.95, with an estimated average price of $3.66. The stock is now traded at around $3.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 3,585,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kirby Corp (KEX)
Greenhouse Funds LLLP initiated holding in Kirby Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.62 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $64.33. The stock is now traded at around $53.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 207,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Oceaneering International Inc (OII)
Greenhouse Funds LLLP initiated holding in Oceaneering International Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $18.2, with an estimated average price of $13.89. The stock is now traded at around $11.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 597,814 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Xperi Holding Corp (XPER)
Greenhouse Funds LLLP initiated holding in Xperi Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.89 and $22.66, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $21.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 227,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Blackbaud Inc (BLKB)
Greenhouse Funds LLLP added to a holding in Blackbaud Inc by 60.35%. The purchase prices were between $65.98 and $79.02, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $67.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 643,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: EVO Payments Inc (EVOP)
Greenhouse Funds LLLP added to a holding in EVO Payments Inc by 62.76%. The purchase prices were between $26.99 and $30.16, with an estimated average price of $28.51. The stock is now traded at around $25.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 1,526,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: HealthEquity Inc (HQY)
Greenhouse Funds LLLP added to a holding in HealthEquity Inc by 143.48%. The purchase prices were between $66.24 and $84.6, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $63.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 334,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)
Greenhouse Funds LLLP added to a holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc by 62.44%. The purchase prices were between $45.5 and $51.94, with an estimated average price of $49.09. The stock is now traded at around $50.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 773,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: nVent Electric PLC (NVT)
Greenhouse Funds LLLP added to a holding in nVent Electric PLC by 72.98%. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $33.02, with an estimated average price of $30.77. The stock is now traded at around $33.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 714,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Nordson Corp (NDSN)
Greenhouse Funds LLLP added to a holding in Nordson Corp by 25.73%. The purchase prices were between $198.68 and $224.16, with an estimated average price of $211.8. The stock is now traded at around $231.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 184,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: State Street Corporation (STT)
Greenhouse Funds LLLP sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45.Sold Out: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)
Greenhouse Funds LLLP sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.06 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.03.Sold Out: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)
Greenhouse Funds LLLP sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $33.8 and $44.06, with an estimated average price of $39.98.Sold Out: ADT Inc (ADT)
Greenhouse Funds LLLP sold out a holding in ADT Inc. The sale prices were between $8.44 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $10.Sold Out: Terex Corp (TEX)
Greenhouse Funds LLLP sold out a holding in Terex Corp. The sale prices were between $40.92 and $55.46, with an estimated average price of $48.56.Sold Out: Leslies Inc (LESL)
Greenhouse Funds LLLP sold out a holding in Leslies Inc. The sale prices were between $24.44 and $31.25, with an estimated average price of $27.36.
Here is the complete portfolio of Greenhouse Funds LLLP.
1. Greenhouse Funds LLLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Greenhouse Funds LLLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Greenhouse Funds LLLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Greenhouse Funds LLLP keeps buying
