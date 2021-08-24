Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd. Buys Payoneer Global Inc

New Purchases: PAYO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Payoneer Global Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd. owns 6 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/technology+crossover+management+viii%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) - 4,522,840 shares, 47.07% of the total portfolio. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 900,000 shares, 17.95% of the total portfolio. Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO) - 41,697,116 shares, 16.33% of the total portfolio. New Position Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 2,735,000 shares, 12.62% of the total portfolio. Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 735,294 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio.

Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd. initiated holding in Payoneer Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $3.46. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.33%. The holding were 41,697,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.