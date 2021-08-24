Melvin Capital Management LP Buys JD.com Inc, DoorDash Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, Netflix Inc, Nuance Communications Inc

New Purchases: JD, DASH, PYPL, DPZ, MSFT, TGT, VMEO, SE, SHOP, TRU, DDOG, SNAP, TWTR, HUBS, EFX, ANF, M, TTWO, DT, S, S, PLAN,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JD.com Inc, DoorDash Inc, Amazon.com Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Domino's Pizza Inc, sells Mastercard Inc, Netflix Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Pinterest Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Melvin Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Melvin Capital Management LP owns 87 stocks with a total value of $17.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 6,225,000 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.06% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 215,000 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.00% Visa Inc (V) - 3,000,000 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.09% Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 1,950,000 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.00% Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) - 985,000 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.45%

Melvin Capital Management LP initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $65.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 4,750,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Melvin Capital Management LP initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $183.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 1,850,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Melvin Capital Management LP initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $276.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Melvin Capital Management LP initiated holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The purchase prices were between $367.79 and $466.49, with an estimated average price of $422.43. The stock is now traded at around $509.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 525,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Melvin Capital Management LP initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $304.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Melvin Capital Management LP initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $252.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 725,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Melvin Capital Management LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 72.00%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3265.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Melvin Capital Management LP added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 980.00%. The purchase prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 2,700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Melvin Capital Management LP added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 22.06%. The purchase prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $142.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 6,225,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Melvin Capital Management LP added to a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc by 225.00%. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.6, with an estimated average price of $85.82. The stock is now traded at around $83.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 2,600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Melvin Capital Management LP added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 68.53%. The purchase prices were between $541.53 and $621.76, with an estimated average price of $590.34. The stock is now traded at around $697.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 632,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Melvin Capital Management LP added to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01. The stock is now traded at around $303.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,950,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Melvin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.

Melvin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Melvin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Melvin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.

Melvin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The sale prices were between $180.5 and $208.59, with an estimated average price of $195.71.

Melvin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.