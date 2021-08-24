Melvin Capital Management LP Buys JD.com Inc, DoorDash Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, Netflix Inc, Nuance Communications Inc

- New Purchases: JD, DASH, PYPL, DPZ, MSFT, TGT, VMEO, SE, SHOP, TRU, DDOG, SNAP, TWTR, HUBS, EFX, ANF, M, TTWO, DT, S, S, PLAN,
- Added Positions: AMZN, ATVI, EXPE, ALGN, LYV, LH, SEAS, PVH, SNOW, TXRH, VAC, COTY, RACE, IAA, WW, H,
- Reduced Positions: MA, FB, GOOGL, SBUX, UBER, FICO, NTES, CRWD, V, NOW, HLT, TEAM, IT, BILL, USFD, ADSK, BYD, DRI, PAGS, BKNG, LVS,
- Sold Out: NFLX, NUAN, IAC, PINS, AAP, NKE, MU, SIG, TPX, TPR, WYNN, CBRL, ALK, GWW, AEO, GPS, TWLO, COUP, ACVA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Melvin Capital Management LP
- Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 6,225,000 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.06%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 215,000 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.00%
- Visa Inc (V) - 3,000,000 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.09%
- Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 1,950,000 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.00%
- Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) - 985,000 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.45%
Melvin Capital Management LP initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $65.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 4,750,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Melvin Capital Management LP initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $183.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 1,850,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Melvin Capital Management LP initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $276.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)
Melvin Capital Management LP initiated holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The purchase prices were between $367.79 and $466.49, with an estimated average price of $422.43. The stock is now traded at around $509.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 525,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Melvin Capital Management LP initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $304.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)
Melvin Capital Management LP initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $252.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 725,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Melvin Capital Management LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 72.00%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3265.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Melvin Capital Management LP added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 980.00%. The purchase prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 2,700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Melvin Capital Management LP added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 22.06%. The purchase prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $142.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 6,225,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)
Melvin Capital Management LP added to a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc by 225.00%. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.6, with an estimated average price of $85.82. The stock is now traded at around $83.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 2,600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Melvin Capital Management LP added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 68.53%. The purchase prices were between $541.53 and $621.76, with an estimated average price of $590.34. The stock is now traded at around $697.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 632,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Melvin Capital Management LP added to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01. The stock is now traded at around $303.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,950,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Melvin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Melvin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Melvin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Melvin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.Sold Out: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)
Melvin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The sale prices were between $180.5 and $208.59, with an estimated average price of $195.71.Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)
Melvin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.
Here is the complete portfolio of Melvin Capital Management LP.
1. Melvin Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Melvin Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Melvin Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Melvin Capital Management LP keeps buying
