Capital Advantage, Inc. Buys ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Box Inc, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Capital Advantage, Inc. Buys ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Box Inc, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Capital Advantage, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Box Inc, General Electric Co, CytoDyn Inc, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Advantage, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Capital Advantage, Inc. owns 45 stocks with a total value of $381 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Capital Advantage, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+advantage%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Capital Advantage, Inc.
  1. ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) - 543,444 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) - 465,872 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.59%
  3. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 180,978 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
  4. Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 103,430 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%
  5. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 310,031 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
New Purchase: ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG)

Capital Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged. The purchase prices were between $75.08 and $76.4, with an estimated average price of $75.84. The stock is now traded at around $75.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.92%. The holding were 543,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Capital Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 164,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Box Inc (BOX)

Capital Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Box Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.74 and $26, with an estimated average price of $23.31. The stock is now traded at around $25.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,862 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)

Capital Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13. The stock is now traded at around $100.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CytoDyn Inc (CYDY)

Capital Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in CytoDyn Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.67 and $3.98, with an estimated average price of $2.49. The stock is now traded at around $1.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 91,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Savara Inc (SVRA)

Capital Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Savara Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.51 and $2.29, with an estimated average price of $1.81. The stock is now traded at around $1.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Capital Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Capital Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.

Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Capital Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08.

Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Capital Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65.

Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Capital Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Capital Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99.



Here is the complete portfolio of Capital Advantage, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Capital Advantage, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Capital Advantage, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Capital Advantage, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Capital Advantage, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider