Capital Advantage, Inc. Buys ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Box Inc, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc

- New Purchases: IGHG, ICSH, BOX, GE, CYDY, SVRA, ATRS, GDSI, SHMP, VSBGF,
- Added Positions: VIGI, XLF, VBR, VPL, SCHM, MGV, VHT, IEFA, IJR, CSCO, XOM,
- Reduced Positions: MINT, AAPL, XLP, CVX, VXUS, IPAC, SCHX,
- Sold Out: IVV, AMZN, NOC, WDAY, XLNX, VB, HD, JNJ, VYM, VOO, ALV, AMGN, SCHA, GOOGL, ADP, ORCL, CVGW, SPY, PEP, MCK, QQQ, UPS, GOOG, FB, VTI, ABT, MCD, VCSH, ETN, MMM, SCHW, CMCSA, WMT, PG, MBB, DIS, AGZ, VGSH, VMBS, RTX, UL, BND, MDT, CAT, BA, SCHF, ALXN, QCOM, JPM, KOMP, CRM, RSP, KO, VEA, WBA, AXP, BMRC, VWO, GLD, DVY, AGG, BABA, TEL, UNP, IBM, IEMG, BAC, VCIT, CARR, VNE, COST, DUK,
For the details of Capital Advantage, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+advantage%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Capital Advantage, Inc.
- ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) - 543,444 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) - 465,872 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.59%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 180,978 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
- Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 103,430 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 310,031 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
Capital Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged. The purchase prices were between $75.08 and $76.4, with an estimated average price of $75.84. The stock is now traded at around $75.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.92%. The holding were 543,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
Capital Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 164,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Box Inc (BOX)
Capital Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Box Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.74 and $26, with an estimated average price of $23.31. The stock is now traded at around $25.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,862 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)
Capital Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13. The stock is now traded at around $100.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CytoDyn Inc (CYDY)
Capital Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in CytoDyn Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.67 and $3.98, with an estimated average price of $2.49. The stock is now traded at around $1.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 91,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Savara Inc (SVRA)
Capital Advantage, Inc. initiated holding in Savara Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.51 and $2.29, with an estimated average price of $1.81. The stock is now traded at around $1.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Capital Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Capital Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Capital Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08.Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Capital Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65.Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Capital Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Capital Advantage, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99.
