SG3 Management, LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, Moderna Inc, Amgen Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Biogen Inc, Aon PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company SG3 Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Moderna Inc, Amgen Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Bank of America Corp, sells Alphabet Inc, Biogen Inc, Aon PLC, ViacomCBS Inc, Sunrun Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SG3 Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, SG3 Management, LLC owns 975 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SG3 Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sg3+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SG3 Management, LLC
  1. Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 520,300 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio.
  2. Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 178,400 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio.
  3. Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 320,400 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio.
  4. Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 376,000 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio.
  5. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 81,000 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

SG3 Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2800.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

SG3 Management, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $411.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 38,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

SG3 Management, LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $225.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)

SG3 Management, LLC initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $33.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 110,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

SG3 Management, LLC initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $73.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 39,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX)

SG3 Management, LLC initiated holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $40.64, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $43.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

SG3 Management, LLC added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 588.00%. The purchase prices were between $115.23 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $81.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 51,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

SG3 Management, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 1566.67%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Yandex NV (YNDX)

SG3 Management, LLC added to a holding in Yandex NV by 2600.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.83 and $70.89, with an estimated average price of $65.61. The stock is now traded at around $68.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 54,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL)

SG3 Management, LLC added to a holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc by 128.57%. The purchase prices were between $144 and $178.01, with an estimated average price of $161.17. The stock is now traded at around $137.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

SG3 Management, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 177.78%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $454.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)

SG3 Management, LLC added to a holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.88 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $77.89. The stock is now traded at around $158.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

SG3 Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

SG3 Management, LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.

Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)

SG3 Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12.

Sold Out: Sunrun Inc (RUN)

SG3 Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sunrun Inc. The sale prices were between $39.45 and $60.48, with an estimated average price of $48.58.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

SG3 Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

SG3 Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of SG3 Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. SG3 Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SG3 Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SG3 Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SG3 Management, LLC keeps buying
