SG3 Management, LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, Moderna Inc, Amgen Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Biogen Inc, Aon PLC

New Purchases: GOOGL, MRNA, AMGN, CSX, RIO, TPX, AES, GDS, MSOS, XOM, OSTK, SNPS, TAL, ABBV, DRI, MRK, RL, TTWO, IGT, LMND, XLB, RAMP, EXPE, SGMS, FTAI, GSM, DKNG, ADBE, BBBY, INSM, NVAX, PHX, SGEN, SO, ET, TWTR, ASND, BPMC, COUP, APLS, DT, SNOW, TTCF, AMAT, BK, ELY, CE, CIEN, CAG, IIVI, INTC, KR, MLM, NOC, DGX, REGN, WHR, WLTW, XRX, CLMT, BRW, SPR, PSTI, BUD, ENV, RARE, ZTO, DBX, ALLK, LYFT, DOW, TMDX, UBER, GOTU, DOYU, GRUB, TPGY, AI, ZNTE, FTCV, PMGMU, BBY, BSX, COG, CCEP, CS, MNST, IMGN, FIZZ, PG, SGMO, SCHN, KTOS, WYNN, AUPH, DISCK, KMDA, IVR, GMBL, IRWD, ST, ASMB, ESPR, PAGP, TWNK, IEA, MGY, SPOT, HUYA, UXIN, GOSS, FOUR, LI, VIHAU, PAYA, AGC, RMO, CVII, OGN, LVOX, BETZ, SPCX, WEAT,

PDD, BAC, YNDX, CBRL, COST, NTLA, IONS, SCPL, BHVN, DUK, FANG, AZN, CMCSA, PLAY, AXP, CORT, PRU, REG, TDOC, MMM, PANW, PLTR, REKR, RAPT, KC, MA, SPLK, SOXX, ALXN, ZBH, SPG, ALNY, BHC, TGTX, EMR, ALT, GDXJ, AJAX, XPEV, CCJ, CNC, CVET, DBD, BE, CLR, PROF, PBR, NNDM, SABR, CARA, RCL, ANTM, MLCO, Reduced Positions: VIAC, ALB, APO, FND, SE, CWH, SBUX, TWLO, JD, OMCL, VTRS, JAZZ, BLK, AAWW, NBIX, PLNT, TSM, MELI, BIGC, OMER, SQ, IPOD, QURE, BX, MAXR, NOW, BCE, PRPB, BMRN, TME, AR, CHWY, IQV, RH, ARKG, ICLN, WORK, KNSA, AGI, JMIA, GILD, UMC, CTLP, TM, GLNG, TEVA, STKL, LSI, POOL, C, LVS, ODP, DASH, AVDL, SAN, PSTH, BHP, ARBGU, APA, MU, IEP, BKLN, AMRN, HR, IBM, MAG, ELF, BALY, PNC, RNWK, SENS, RIGL, ATOS, COWN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Moderna Inc, Amgen Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Bank of America Corp, sells Alphabet Inc, Biogen Inc, Aon PLC, ViacomCBS Inc, Sunrun Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SG3 Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, SG3 Management, LLC owns 975 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SG3 Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sg3+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 520,300 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 178,400 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 320,400 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 376,000 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 81,000 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio.

SG3 Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2800.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SG3 Management, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $411.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 38,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SG3 Management, LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $225.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SG3 Management, LLC initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $33.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 110,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SG3 Management, LLC initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74. The stock is now traded at around $73.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 39,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SG3 Management, LLC initiated holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $40.64, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $43.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SG3 Management, LLC added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 588.00%. The purchase prices were between $115.23 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $81.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 51,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SG3 Management, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 1566.67%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SG3 Management, LLC added to a holding in Yandex NV by 2600.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.83 and $70.89, with an estimated average price of $65.61. The stock is now traded at around $68.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 54,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SG3 Management, LLC added to a holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc by 128.57%. The purchase prices were between $144 and $178.01, with an estimated average price of $161.17. The stock is now traded at around $137.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SG3 Management, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 177.78%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $454.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SG3 Management, LLC added to a holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.88 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $77.89. The stock is now traded at around $158.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SG3 Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56.

SG3 Management, LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.

SG3 Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12.

SG3 Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sunrun Inc. The sale prices were between $39.45 and $60.48, with an estimated average price of $48.58.

SG3 Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39.

SG3 Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.