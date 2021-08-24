Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC Buys ViacomCBS Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Sells Sanofi SA, Federal Realty Investment Trust, Kinder Morgan Inc

New Purchases: VIAC, SOFI, SOFI, AMZN, VO, VV,

Portsmouth, NH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ViacomCBS Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, sells Sanofi SA, Federal Realty Investment Trust, Kinder Morgan Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC owns 74 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,384 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52% Blackstone Inc (BX) - 40,900 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.14% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 25,178 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06% Diageo PLC (DEO) - 19,936 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.39% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 28,059 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46%

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 37,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $23.89, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $14.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 28,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3265.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 118 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $243.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $184.72 and $200.75, with an estimated average price of $194.45. The stock is now traded at around $209.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $101.45 and $123.61, with an estimated average price of $113.2.

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8.