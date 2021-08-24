Logo
Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC Buys ViacomCBS Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Sells Sanofi SA, Federal Realty Investment Trust, Kinder Morgan Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Portsmouth, NH, based Investment company Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ViacomCBS Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, sells Sanofi SA, Federal Realty Investment Trust, Kinder Morgan Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC owns 74 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/creegan+%26+nassoura+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,384 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
  2. Blackstone Inc (BX) - 40,900 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.14%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 25,178 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06%
  4. Diageo PLC (DEO) - 19,936 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.39%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 28,059 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46%
New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 37,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $23.89, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $14.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 28,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $23.89, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $14.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 28,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3265.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 118 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $243.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $184.72 and $200.75, with an estimated average price of $194.45. The stock is now traded at around $209.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $101.45 and $123.61, with an estimated average price of $113.2.

Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8.



Here is the complete portfolio of Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group, LLC keeps buying
insider