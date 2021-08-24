Raine Capital LLC Buys Forest Road Acquisition Corp, Marvell Technology Inc, Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Sells Equinix Inc, Xilinx Inc

New Purchases: FRX, MRVL, FYBR,

FRX, MRVL, FYBR, Added Positions: LBTYK, QRVO, DISH, ADI, CHTR, TWLO, NET,

LBTYK, QRVO, DISH, ADI, CHTR, TWLO, NET, Reduced Positions: EQIX,

EQIX, Sold Out: XLNX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Forest Road Acquisition Corp, Marvell Technology Inc, Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Liberty Global PLC, Qorvo Inc, sells Equinix Inc, Xilinx Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Raine Capital LLC. As of 2021Q2, Raine Capital LLC owns 14 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Olo Inc (OLO) - 34,220,439 shares, 48.38% of the total portfolio. DraftKings Inc (DKNG) - 16,743,300 shares, 33.03% of the total portfolio. Forest Road Acquisition Corp (FRX) - 33,553,362 shares, 13.19% of the total portfolio. New Position Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 335,000 shares, 0.74% of the total portfolio. New Position Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 100,000 shares, 0.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.00%

Raine Capital LLC initiated holding in Forest Road Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $12, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $12.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.19%. The holding were 33,553,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Raine Capital LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $62.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 335,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Raine Capital LLC initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Raine Capital LLC added to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 46.15%. The purchase prices were between $25.07 and $28.33, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $28.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 475,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Raine Capital LLC added to a holding in Qorvo Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $165.35 and $199.54, with an estimated average price of $184.53. The stock is now traded at around $184.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Raine Capital LLC added to a holding in DISH Network Corp by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $36.2 and $46.53, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $43.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Raine Capital LLC sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1.