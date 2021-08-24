Raine Capital LLC Buys Forest Road Acquisition Corp, Marvell Technology Inc, Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Sells Equinix Inc, Xilinx Inc

- New Purchases: FRX, MRVL, FYBR,
- Added Positions: LBTYK, QRVO, DISH, ADI, CHTR, TWLO, NET,
- Reduced Positions: EQIX,
- Sold Out: XLNX,
For the details of Raine Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/raine+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Raine Capital LLC
- Olo Inc (OLO) - 34,220,439 shares, 48.38% of the total portfolio.
- DraftKings Inc (DKNG) - 16,743,300 shares, 33.03% of the total portfolio.
- Forest Road Acquisition Corp (FRX) - 33,553,362 shares, 13.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 335,000 shares, 0.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 100,000 shares, 0.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.00%
Raine Capital LLC initiated holding in Forest Road Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $12, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $12.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.19%. The holding were 33,553,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Raine Capital LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $62.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 335,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR)
Raine Capital LLC initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)
Raine Capital LLC added to a holding in Liberty Global PLC by 46.15%. The purchase prices were between $25.07 and $28.33, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $28.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 475,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)
Raine Capital LLC added to a holding in Qorvo Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $165.35 and $199.54, with an estimated average price of $184.53. The stock is now traded at around $184.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: DISH Network Corp (DISH)
Raine Capital LLC added to a holding in DISH Network Corp by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $36.2 and $46.53, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $43.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Raine Capital LLC sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1.
Here is the complete portfolio of Raine Capital LLC. Also check out:
1. Raine Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Raine Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Raine Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Raine Capital LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment