Aristides Capital LLC Buys iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Tortoise Energy Infrastructure, Sells Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF, Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term, CBTX Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Tortoise Energy Infrastructure, ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc, Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund,, sells Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF, Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term, CBTX Inc, Designer Brands Inc, Bel Fuse Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aristides Capital LLC. As of 2021Q2, Aristides Capital LLC owns 113 stocks with a total value of $130 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB) - 48,550 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1003.41% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 30,750 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. New Position Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) - 23,366 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.06% Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (CEM) - 216,852 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.17% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 18,841 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.21%

Aristides Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $219.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.41%. The holding were 30,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aristides Capital LLC initiated holding in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp.. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $30.81, with an estimated average price of $27.15. The stock is now traded at around $26.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 148,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aristides Capital LLC initiated holding in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.68 and $25.48, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 179,937 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aristides Capital LLC initiated holding in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc.. The purchase prices were between $25.71 and $31.96, with an estimated average price of $28.48. The stock is now traded at around $27.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 129,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aristides Capital LLC initiated holding in Meta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.03 and $7.96, with an estimated average price of $7.49. The stock is now traded at around $3.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 416,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aristides Capital LLC initiated holding in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructur. The purchase prices were between $10.95 and $14.12, with an estimated average price of $12.68. The stock is now traded at around $12.650100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 170,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aristides Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 1003.41%. The purchase prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97. The stock is now traded at around $171.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.54%. The holding were 48,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aristides Capital LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 101.21%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $327.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 18,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aristides Capital LLC added to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 90.91%. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $55.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aristides Capital LLC added to a holding in The Cato Corp by 110.55%. The purchase prices were between $12 and $17.13, with an estimated average price of $14.73. The stock is now traded at around $17.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 43,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aristides Capital LLC added to a holding in Argan Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $45.96 and $54.63, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $45.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 21,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aristides Capital LLC added to a holding in News Corp by 72.38%. The purchase prices were between $23.46 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $21.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 22,409 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aristides Capital LLC sold out a holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $30.32 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $32.7.

Aristides Capital LLC sold out a holding in Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term. The sale prices were between $14.23 and $15.16, with an estimated average price of $14.74.

Aristides Capital LLC sold out a holding in CBTX Inc. The sale prices were between $26.98 and $32.97, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Aristides Capital LLC sold out a holding in Designer Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $15.58 and $20.09, with an estimated average price of $17.6.

Aristides Capital LLC sold out a holding in Bel Fuse Inc. The sale prices were between $13.78 and $18.91, with an estimated average price of $16.14.

Aristides Capital LLC sold out a holding in American Public Education Inc. The sale prices were between $25.71 and $36.29, with an estimated average price of $30.34.