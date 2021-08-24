Rock Springs Capital Management LP Buys Agilon Health Inc, Immunocore Holdings PLC, Graphite Bio Inc, Sells , Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, AstraZeneca PLC

- New Purchases: AGL, IMCR, GRPH, VERV, LFST, BHG, BOLT, BOLT, ABCM, INNV, BMEA, RPHM, FSTX, DAWN, NRIX, DSGN, ATAI, EDAP, TPST, BLSA, PSTX, FSII, JYAC, EUCRU, TMPMU, ARPO,
- Added Positions: EAR, ZLAB, DXCM, CNMD, PODD, RLAY, NVRO, PHR, ALGN, EVH, BPMC, CHMA, ARGX, ACRS, NVTA, XENT, KURA, KRTX, ACCD, RARE, CVET, MGNX, AGIO, EPZM, TBIO, MRSN, PHAS, OLK, IRTC, AMRN, CNST, ARDX, RXDX, RXDX, TVTX, MIRM, CERE, MDGL, SPRB, NKTX, KNTE, CGEN, KDNY, PRLD, INZY, DVAX, MREO, TRIL, AKRO, BCEL, RYTM,
- Reduced Positions: AVIR, UNH, PRTA, ACAD, STTK, NUVB, NVAX, MRTX, ATHA, PRTK,
- Sold Out: FPRX, AZN, INSP, A8C3, TGTX, BAX, NGM, RPRX,
For the details of Rock Springs Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rock+springs+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Rock Springs Capital Management LP
- Agilon Health Inc (AGL) - 6,999,023 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB) - 1,014,000 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.62%
- Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) - 2,574,308 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%
- Humana Inc (HUM) - 302,500 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
- Align Technology Inc (ALGN) - 187,750 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.77%
Rock Springs Capital Management LP initiated holding in Agilon Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $43.25, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $35.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.65%. The holding were 6,999,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Immunocore Holdings PLC (IMCR)
Rock Springs Capital Management LP initiated holding in Immunocore Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $32.22 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $38.73. The stock is now traded at around $29.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 2,394,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Graphite Bio Inc (GRPH)
Rock Springs Capital Management LP initiated holding in Graphite Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $24.88. The stock is now traded at around $20.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 2,151,738 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV)
Rock Springs Capital Management LP initiated holding in Verve Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.92 and $60.25, with an estimated average price of $41.51. The stock is now traded at around $65.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 962,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST)
Rock Springs Capital Management LP initiated holding in LifeStance Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.9 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $26.42. The stock is now traded at around $13.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bright Health Group Inc (BHG)
Rock Springs Capital Management LP initiated holding in Bright Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.64 and $17.35, with an estimated average price of $17.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 2,375,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Eargo Inc (EAR)
Rock Springs Capital Management LP added to a holding in Eargo Inc by 70.25%. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $57.78, with an estimated average price of $42.07. The stock is now traded at around $21.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,450,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: DexCom Inc (DXCM)
Rock Springs Capital Management LP added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 204.00%. The purchase prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25. The stock is now traded at around $512.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 45,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Conmed Corp (CNMD)
Rock Springs Capital Management LP added to a holding in Conmed Corp by 90.99%. The purchase prices were between $128.08 and $145.09, with an estimated average price of $136.71. The stock is now traded at around $129.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 162,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Relay Therapeutics Inc (RLAY)
Rock Springs Capital Management LP added to a holding in Relay Therapeutics Inc by 78.58%. The purchase prices were between $27.5 and $38.19, with an estimated average price of $33.02. The stock is now traded at around $32.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 450,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Chiasma Inc (CHMA)
Rock Springs Capital Management LP added to a holding in Chiasma Inc by 49.83%. The purchase prices were between $2.82 and $4.76, with an estimated average price of $3.76. The stock is now traded at around $3.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,258,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (FPRX)
Rock Springs Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $37.65 and $38, with an estimated average price of $37.89.Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Rock Springs Capital Management LP sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73.Sold Out: Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP)
Rock Springs Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $164.93 and $242.23, with an estimated average price of $198.55.Sold Out: Abcam PLC (A8C3)
Rock Springs Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Abcam PLC. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $17.9, with an estimated average price of $16.2.Sold Out: TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)
Rock Springs Capital Management LP sold out a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $32.5 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $39.48.Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Rock Springs Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85.
Here is the complete portfolio of Rock Springs Capital Management LP. Also check out:
1. Rock Springs Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Rock Springs Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Rock Springs Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Rock Springs Capital Management LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment