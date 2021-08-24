Rock Springs Capital Management LP Buys Agilon Health Inc, Immunocore Holdings PLC, Graphite Bio Inc, Sells , Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, AstraZeneca PLC

New Purchases: AGL, IMCR, GRPH, VERV, LFST, BHG, BOLT, BOLT, ABCM, INNV, BMEA, RPHM, FSTX, DAWN, NRIX, DSGN, ATAI, EDAP, TPST, BLSA, PSTX, FSII, JYAC, EUCRU, TMPMU, ARPO,

Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Agilon Health Inc, Immunocore Holdings PLC, Graphite Bio Inc, Verve Therapeutics Inc, LifeStance Health Group Inc, sells , Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Inspire Medical Systems Inc, Abcam PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rock Springs Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Rock Springs Capital Management LP owns 148 stocks with a total value of $5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Agilon Health Inc (AGL) - 6,999,023 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. New Position Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB) - 1,014,000 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.62% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) - 2,574,308 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21% Humana Inc (HUM) - 302,500 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50% Align Technology Inc (ALGN) - 187,750 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.77%

Rock Springs Capital Management LP initiated holding in Agilon Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $43.25, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $35.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.65%. The holding were 6,999,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rock Springs Capital Management LP initiated holding in Immunocore Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $32.22 and $42.57, with an estimated average price of $38.73. The stock is now traded at around $29.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 2,394,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rock Springs Capital Management LP initiated holding in Graphite Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $24.88. The stock is now traded at around $20.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 2,151,738 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rock Springs Capital Management LP initiated holding in Verve Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.92 and $60.25, with an estimated average price of $41.51. The stock is now traded at around $65.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 962,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rock Springs Capital Management LP initiated holding in LifeStance Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.9 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $26.42. The stock is now traded at around $13.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rock Springs Capital Management LP initiated holding in Bright Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.64 and $17.35, with an estimated average price of $17.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 2,375,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rock Springs Capital Management LP added to a holding in Eargo Inc by 70.25%. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $57.78, with an estimated average price of $42.07. The stock is now traded at around $21.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,450,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rock Springs Capital Management LP added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 204.00%. The purchase prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25. The stock is now traded at around $512.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 45,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rock Springs Capital Management LP added to a holding in Conmed Corp by 90.99%. The purchase prices were between $128.08 and $145.09, with an estimated average price of $136.71. The stock is now traded at around $129.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 162,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rock Springs Capital Management LP added to a holding in Relay Therapeutics Inc by 78.58%. The purchase prices were between $27.5 and $38.19, with an estimated average price of $33.02. The stock is now traded at around $32.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 450,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rock Springs Capital Management LP added to a holding in Chiasma Inc by 49.83%. The purchase prices were between $2.82 and $4.76, with an estimated average price of $3.76. The stock is now traded at around $3.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,258,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rock Springs Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $37.65 and $38, with an estimated average price of $37.89.

Rock Springs Capital Management LP sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73.

Rock Springs Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $164.93 and $242.23, with an estimated average price of $198.55.

Rock Springs Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Abcam PLC. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $17.9, with an estimated average price of $16.2.

Rock Springs Capital Management LP sold out a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $32.5 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $39.48.

Rock Springs Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85.