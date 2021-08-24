Sessa Capital IM, L.P. Buys DTE Energy Co, AT&T Inc, Garrett Motion Inc, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Wells Fargo, Axalta Coating Systems

New Purchases: DTE, T, GTX, PRVB, ALLO, SNPR, TUEM, HCIC, DCRB, NGAC, XPOA, VCVC, GMII, LTCH, ME, ASPL, GWAC, MRAC, ACEV, FUSE, DCRN, NSH, NSH, ACIC, LEGO, MYPS, DGNR, MVIS,

DTE, T, GTX, PRVB, ALLO, SNPR, TUEM, HCIC, DCRB, NGAC, XPOA, VCVC, GMII, LTCH, ME, ASPL, GWAC, MRAC, ACEV, FUSE, DCRN, NSH, NSH, ACIC, LEGO, MYPS, DGNR, MVIS, Added Positions: CHK, BLUE, XERS,

CHK, BLUE, XERS, Reduced Positions: WFC, AXTA, CTVA, NVT, EQH,

WFC, AXTA, CTVA, NVT, EQH, Sold Out: DD,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys DTE Energy Co, AT&T Inc, Garrett Motion Inc, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Provention Bio Inc, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Wells Fargo, Axalta Coating Systems, nVent Electric PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sessa Capital IM, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Sessa Capital IM, L.P. owns 61 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sessa Capital IM, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sessa+capital+im%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

The Chemours Co (CC) - 8,877,267 shares, 11.66% of the total portfolio. GameStop Corp (GME) - 1,268,800 shares, 10.25% of the total portfolio. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 4,526,700 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 4,425,110 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.63% AT&T Inc (T) - 6,900,900 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio.

Sessa Capital IM, L.P. initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $110.18 and $122.65, with an estimated average price of $116.81. The stock is now traded at around $121.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 1,050,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sessa Capital IM, L.P. initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 2,083,764 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sessa Capital IM, L.P. initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.68 and $8.67, with an estimated average price of $7.38. The stock is now traded at around $7.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 6,912,204 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sessa Capital IM, L.P. initiated holding in Provention Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.71 and $11.04, with an estimated average price of $8.18. The stock is now traded at around $6.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 2,786,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sessa Capital IM, L.P. initiated holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.49 and $35.8, with an estimated average price of $28.67. The stock is now traded at around $24.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sessa Capital IM, L.P. initiated holding in Tortoise Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $9.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,018,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sessa Capital IM, L.P. added to a holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp by 1757.87%. The purchase prices were between $43.39 and $56.22, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $52.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 1,079,536 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sessa Capital IM, L.P. added to a holding in bluebird bio Inc by 37.14%. The purchase prices were between $27.86 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $30.58. The stock is now traded at around $17.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sessa Capital IM, L.P. sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $75.13 and $85.57, with an estimated average price of $80.01.