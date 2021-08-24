Opaleye Management Inc. Buys Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Larimar Therapeutics Inc, CM Life Sciences Inc, Sells Autolus Therapeutics PLC, Gemini Therapeutics Inc, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: LRMR, CMLF, FMTX, VIRX, PHVS, CDTX,

LRMR, CMLF, FMTX, VIRX, PHVS, CDTX, Added Positions: KNSA, KROS, STRO, PTGX, OPTN, TELA, CMRX, HROW, PRQR, APTO, SRRA, LPTX, CRNX, LUMO,

KNSA, KROS, STRO, PTGX, OPTN, TELA, CMRX, HROW, PRQR, APTO, SRRA, LPTX, CRNX, LUMO, Reduced Positions: BBIO, XOMA, CERC, MGNX, ETON, MCRB, AVEO, CDXS, CRDF, NLTX, CFRX, DCPH, AFIB, KZR,

BBIO, XOMA, CERC, MGNX, ETON, MCRB, AVEO, CDXS, CRDF, NLTX, CFRX, DCPH, AFIB, KZR, Sold Out: AUTL, GMTX, CKPT, IMVT, CBIO, FGEN, MYOV, EDAP, CAPA, ALPN, BHVN, ARPO, AYLA, MGTA,

Cambridge, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Larimar Therapeutics Inc, CM Life Sciences Inc, Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc, Keros Therapeutics Inc, sells Autolus Therapeutics PLC, Gemini Therapeutics Inc, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc, Immunovant Inc, Catalyst Biosciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Opaleye Management Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Opaleye Management Inc. owns 48 stocks with a total value of $602 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Opaleye Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/opaleye+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) - 6,480,000 shares, 15.26% of the total portfolio. Chimerix Inc (CMRX) - 4,630,000 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.12% Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX) - 985,000 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) - 517,150 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.41% Codexis Inc (CDXS) - 1,345,000 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.93%

Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in Larimar Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $8 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $11.36. The stock is now traded at around $14.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 727,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in CM Life Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $13.09. The stock is now traded at around $11.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 373,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.86 and $30.95, with an estimated average price of $26.91. The stock is now traded at around $23.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 171,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in Viracta Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.55 and $12.95, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 257,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in Pharvaris NV. The purchase prices were between $18.05 and $29.59, with an estimated average price of $22.82. The stock is now traded at around $17.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 79,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Opaleye Management Inc. initiated holding in Cidara Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.87 and $2.7, with an estimated average price of $2.13. The stock is now traded at around $2.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 73,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Opaleye Management Inc. added to a holding in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd by 259.96%. The purchase prices were between $13.22 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $15.27. The stock is now traded at around $12.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 1,155,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Opaleye Management Inc. added to a holding in Keros Therapeutics Inc by 49.21%. The purchase prices were between $42.4 and $70.11, with an estimated average price of $54.36. The stock is now traded at around $33.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Opaleye Management Inc. added to a holding in Sutro Biopharma Inc by 45.31%. The purchase prices were between $18.03 and $23.82, with an estimated average price of $19.66. The stock is now traded at around $20.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 496,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Opaleye Management Inc. added to a holding in OptiNose Inc by 48.50%. The purchase prices were between $2.91 and $3.83, with an estimated average price of $3.41. The stock is now traded at around $2.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,226,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Opaleye Management Inc. added to a holding in TELA Bio Inc by 20.68%. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $16.11, with an estimated average price of $13.74. The stock is now traded at around $14.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 440,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Opaleye Management Inc. added to a holding in Leap Therapeutics Inc by 39.14%. The purchase prices were between $1.48 and $1.92, with an estimated average price of $1.69. The stock is now traded at around $1.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 540,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in Autolus Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $4.78 and $7.96, with an estimated average price of $6.2.

Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in Gemini Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $6.32 and $14.02, with an estimated average price of $11.05.

Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $2.36 and $3.2, with an estimated average price of $2.78.

Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in Immunovant Inc. The sale prices were between $9.4 and $16.85, with an estimated average price of $14.06.

Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in Catalyst Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $4.1 and $5.33, with an estimated average price of $4.59.

Opaleye Management Inc. sold out a holding in FibroGen Inc. The sale prices were between $18.57 and $35.68, with an estimated average price of $23.39.