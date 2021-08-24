SINET and Juniper Networks to Accelerate Connectivity Across Cambodia's Booming Digital Economy

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SINET and Juniper Networks to Accelerate Connectivity Across Cambodia's Booming Digital Economy

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Juniper+Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that SINET, one of Cambodia’s largest internet and telecommunication service providers, has selected Juniper Networks to upgrade its network infrastructure, accelerating time-to-value for customers in Cambodia. Building on a long-term relationship, SINET has partnered with Juniper Network for further upgrades and to deploy advanced network solutions, deepening the foundation for its exponential growth.

As one of the fastest-growing economies in ASEAN, Cambodia is on the cusp of a digital revolution, with mobile connections having risen to 128.8 percent of its total population1 in 2021. With SINET’s network infrastructure upgrades, enterprise users can now use a common framework to manage the exponential increase of endpoints accessing campus and data centers. In today’s era of hybrid work environments, SINET delivers high-speed connectivity and services to both business and residential customers for smooth video teleconferencing and streaming services.

With nearly 20 years of presence in Cambodia, SINET has consistently introduced new network solutions to simplify, connect and empower businesses across the country. The company currently operates over 200 active network points of presence (POPs), providing fast and reliable internet connection to main cities and provincial towns, as well as remote districts and villages, fulfilling its vision to connect all corners of Cambodia.

Juniper Networks was selected for this network infrastructure upgrade having grown and delivered quantifiable success alongside SINET as a long-term partner. With the expansion of the Ethernet Virtual Private Network – Virtual Extensible LAN (EPVN-VxLAN) IP Fabric and Metro-Ethernet transport networks expansion project completed in 2018 and early 2021, SINET was able to smoothly implement the solutions from end-to-end, completing both deployments with almost no downtime.

News Highlights:

  • Juniper Networks’ QFX+Series+Switches provide the building blocks for the EVPN-VxLAN IP Fabric, offering SINET an efficient and scalable way to build and connect its expansive network.
  • Juniper Networks’ ACX+Series+Universal+Metro+Routers are at the core of SINET’s latest 200G Metro-Ethernet expansion project, bolstering its nationwide fiber network and maintaining its competitiveness with one of Cambodia’s most advanced networks.
  • With the completion of these network upgrades, SINET has provided more stable and secure services to its customers while laying the foundation for future growth in line with the Cambodia ICT Masterplan announced in 20202.

Supporting Quotes:

“We are excited to further strengthen our long-standing partnership with Juniper Networks. These network infrastructure upgrades have set the stage for us to succeed in a country that is experiencing exponential digital growth. With a stable and secure network powered by Juniper’s cutting-edge solutions, we will continue to deliver on the promise to empower businesses and support Cambodia’s journey towards a new model of economic growth, built on the foundations of a thriving digital economy.”

- Diep Kong, Chief Technical Officer, SINET

“It is an honor to be chosen by one of Cambodia’s largest network providers, and we are excited to empower SINET in connecting millions of users through simple, fast and reliable network systems. By providing flexible and easily scalable network solutions, I am confident that we will be able to support SINET’s continued growth and to help deliver high-performance connectivity to the digitally vibrant communities across urban and rural Cambodia.”

- Perry Sui, Senior Director, ASEAN/Taiwan, Juniper Networks

Additional Resources:

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks is dedicated to dramatically simplifying network operations and driving superior experiences for end users. Our solutions deliver industry-leading insight, automation, security and AI to drive real business results. We believe that powering connections will bring us closer together while empowering us all to solve the world’s greatest challenges of well-being, sustainability and equality. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

category-serviceprovider

1 https%3A%2F%2Fdatareportal.com%2Freports%2Fdigital-2021-cambodia

2 https%3A%2F%2Fwww.trc.gov.kh%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2016%2F10%2FCambodian-ICT-Masterplan-2020-%25E1%2584%258B%25E1%2585%25AD%25E1%2584%258B%25E1%2585%25A3%25E1%2586%25A8%25E1%2584%2587%25E1%2585%25A9%25E1%2586%25AB%25E1%2584%258B%25E1%2585%25A7%25E1%2586%25BC%25E1%2584%2586%25E1%2585%25AE%25E1%2586%25AB.pdf

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210823005017r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210823005017/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment